Schools closure: We must offer solutions

Countrywide, more than 15 million leaners are absent from class. Subsequently, Uganda is ranked among the top 20 countries with the highest number of days of full school closures between March 2020 and June 2021, according to data from the UNESCO Global Monitoring of School Closures Caused by Covid-19 Pandemic report (2021).

In recent years, we have been keen on reinstating national and regional political drives to ensure that all children have access to and complete education.

Such efforts have had tremendous success, with universal education enrollment increasing by 80 per cent, according to the statistics by the Ministry of Education and Sports.

But despite these advances, it was not until the Covid-19 pandemic hit that we witnessed a decline in uptake of education across the country.

This not only undermines the fundamental human right to education for children, but has dire consequences for social growth, economic development, and national transformation.

The benefits of education to both children and broader society could not be clearer; it has elevated families from generational cycles of poverty by enabling children to gain the life skills and knowledge needed to cope with today’s challenges, it is strongly linked to concrete improvements in health and nutrition, improving children’s very chances for survival.

Education empowers children to be full and active participants in society. It is also a powerful protection factor: children who are in school are less likely to come into conflict with the law and much less vulnerable to rampant forms of mistreatment.

In the new era of sustainable development, where Uganda like all countries is expected to implement a universal development agenda, government needs to be held accountable for the ongoing human rights abuse affecting a significant part of our young population.

Young girls aged between 10 to 18 years walking around with pregnancies should be a constant reminder of how we have failed at protecting the rights of our young people.

We have equally failed to provide concrete answers to education for all, and instead carry on for the benefit of the privileged sect of society. The pandemic caught us unawares but after a year, we must be able to offer solutions. When schools reopen, (which should be soon), we are likely going to see gender gaps with more boys resuming their education compared to their female counterparts. We will see various shortfalls between the state of the country, and what the government committed to since becoming politically independent.

We must come to the understanding that there is more to schools than learning. Therefore urging virtual learning while we still greatly lack the resources to accommodate every school-going child only increases the gap on development.

Furthermore, prolonged closure of schools not only interrupt educational progress but also curtails normal social interaction and limits access to essential services that families rely on, including school nutrition and health programmes, information on disease prevention, and access to clean water and sanitation.

If all learners are currently disadvantaged by school closure, we can only imagine what children with disabilities who rely on school as a safe space are going through.

We can not afford to wait for the vaccination drive to target learners, let’s equip schools with the resources and support required to meet the standard operating procedures for the reopening of education institutions.

A study by Fink and Peet, 2014, revealed that one year of lost education is associated with a 6.5 per cent loss in future income. We must be able to offer solutions.

Cynthia Kyofuna

The writer is a public relations specialist