Science can treat HIV, but it can’t treat stigma

My grandparents’ household was a typical traditional one. Language, culture, food, and norms made choreographed performances throughout the day and night. My grandmother cautioned the girls not to sit on cooking stones, saying they would not bear children.

At night, she would warn us against sweeping the house, lest we sweep the family wealth away. “You will be poor” she would threaten.

These norms carried the weight of generations passed down from parents and grandparents, who had foolproofed them against real-life risks: a child burning her skin on a hot stone or losing coins that had fallen on the floor when sweeping in the dark. They were practical lessons wrapped in cultural wisdom, guiding behaviour with authority no one questioned.

This is the power of culture: it shapes us long before reason or clinical research does. And it’s this same cultural scaffolding that, if reimagined, could become one of our most potent tools in confronting an enemy that science alone cannot cure: HIV stigma At the just-ended International Aids Society Conference 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda, one of the speakers captured this reality when they said: “Today, it is easier to treat HIV than stigma.”

That statement carried two contrasting realities: the celebration of ground-breaking scientific advances and the sobering reminder of how stigma continues to undermine them. At this same conference, we witnessed the inclusion of Lenacapavir - just two injections a year, for HIV prevention, into the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, a landmark moment for science.

Tools like this bring us closer to ending #Aidsby2030 by transforming the trajectory of HIV prevention, yet stigma remains deeply rooted.

It drives fear, silence, and exclusion, keeping people from accessing the very tools that science has placed in our hands. Stigma is a silent killer, one that cannot be diagnosed in a lab or cured with medicine.

It seeps into relationships, workplaces, and families, forcing people into secrecy, delaying treatment, and eroding mental health. Even in an era of medical breakthroughs, stigma keeps progress out of reach, one silenced voice at a time. Its remedy lies not in the clinic but in the community. And if stigma is born in our communities, then it is in our communities where its undoing must begin.

Communities have always been where healing starts, not only through medicine but through belonging, shared wisdom, and the language we trust.

Long before health systems existed, it was our proverbs and everyday norms that taught us how to live safely, protect one another, and find strength in hardship. What if we used that same cultural scaffolding, not to warn girls about hot stones or swept coins, but to dismantle stigma?

The very sayings that once shaped our conduct could be reimagined to reshape our mindsets: “Do not sweep the house at night, you will sweep away your wealth” could become: “Do not sweep people out with stigma; you sweep away our wealth.” (Excluding those living with HIV robs our communities of their richness.)

“Do not sit on cooking stones, you will not bear children” could become: “Do not sit on stigma; it burns our future.” (Holding onto stigma threatens generations to come.) By reframing what is familiar, we build messages that feel deeply ours, rooted in the proverbs, rhythms, and wisdom of our own communities as opposed to policy protocols or clinical language.

Science has given us the tools to prevent and treat HIV/Aids. But only our communities can heal the words, silences, and beliefs that keep stigma alive. If we can reimagine the lessons of our past, we can change the stories we tell about ourselves and others and live free from both HIV/Aids and the stigma that shadows it. Communities have always been where healing starts...”

Belinda Agnes Namutebi Stigma Ms Belinda Agnes Namutebi is Communications Professional pivoting to Public Health.