Sciencing Uganda out of Covid-19

The year 2021 will go down as the year when the Covid-19 pandemic “came home” to Africa. It is said that there is hardly a family in urban Africa or in the developed world which has not directly or indirectly been impacted by a death from the pandemic.

However, the pandemic has increased the world’s trust in science. Such trust has also been shown by people’s willingness (even among sceptics and cynics) to get vaccinated. The pandemic prompted more people to follow and adhere to science-informed official guidelines and presidential directives.

In Uganda, scientists who had always operated on the fringes of the policy space, have become front and centre, often acting as horse-whisperers to the President on major issues like deciding the timeframe for locking down the economy or as to when schools should reopen. It is scientists, not economists who are indirectly shaping narratives around economic growth and the new opportunities for accelerated transformation.

The chasm between scientific research and policy has been amplified by limited government funding towards research, weak participation in international research collaboration networks and publish or perish mantra within the scientific community.

However, Covid-19 has provided new perspectives as to how science can provide quick and ready answers to some of the longstanding policy dilemmas facing many countries.

In fact, the pandemic has unveiled a range of opportunities for the potential contribution that scientists can make to national development. By strengthening the nexus between science and policy, the pandemic has awakened the argument that has long been made that “we need to learn to listen to the scientists.” Not long ago, policy makers often asked the question: what can the research community bring to policy in the context of major issues like climate change, poverty eradication, food security, import-substitution etc. The answer to this question is becoming clearer to us. As learned from the pandemic, the partnership between scientists and policy and decision makers is a two-way street that demands for the former to understand the latter’s needs and produce information and evidence that is potentially useable in the sectors of water, energy, health, food among others.

To better engage with and be relevant to policy-makers, research outputs have to be clear, succinct, accessible and contextualised to meet the rapidly evolving challenges that Uganda is currently facing.

For instance, the emergence of the “Pathogen Economy” which is projected to be at $1.7 trillion by 2022 cannot be ignored while the role of scientists in contributing to import-substitution productivity enhancement and export promotion should become more apparent. The NDP III provides a new gateway for scientists to support the government’s strategy to support manufactures of metals e.g. simple spare parts; iron and steel; textile yarn, fabrics, made-up articles; paper, paperboard, and related articles; prefabricated buildings e.g. sanitary, plumbing, fixtures and fittings; furniture and parts thereof; beddings and mattresses; pharmaceuticals; starch; and manufacture of ceramics “tiles and china” kitchen ware.

READ: Refugees shun Covid-19 vaccination in Adjumani

While the country produces 4.1 million tonnes per annum of cassava and 5 million tonnes of maize annually, Uganda still remains a net importer of medicines for humans and livestock and of the pharmaceutical-grade starch used in the production of medicines.

The confidence built around scientists and the science they practice can also increase the value and volume of manufactured food products processed from the agricultural commodities in textiles, cement, steel, soft drinks and processed minerals and oil. It’s no wonder that the country waits with bated breath for the contribution scientists can make to make Uganda’s nascent oil sector grow and avoid the endemic oil curse that many developing countries fall victim of. This new-found novelty around scientists should be harnessed to ensure that Uganda can science itself out of the challenges brought about by the pandemic. In building back better, after Covid, the role of scientists in accelerating that transformation will be vital over the next years. The necessary institutional framework should be in place to accelerate Uganda’s emergence from the economic doldrums occasioned by Covid.