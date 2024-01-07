Scrolling to self-doubt: Unveiling the dark side of social media

In today’s digital age, social media has become an integral part of our lives. It allows us to connect with others, share our experiences, and access a wealth of information.

However, beneath the surface lies a potential threat to our mental health. As a clinical psychologist, I have witnessed firsthand the impact of social media on individuals’ wellbeing.

One of the most significant ways social media affects mental health is through constant comparison. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp and Facebook often present an idealised version of people’s lives, showcasing their best moments and achievements.

This curated reality can lead to feelings of inadequacy, self-doubt, and even depression. We find ourselves constantly comparing our lives to those we see online, creating an unhealthy cycle of dissatisfaction.

Moreover, cyberbullying has become a prevalent issue on social media platforms.

The anonymity provided by the Internet emboldens individuals to engage in hurtful behaviour, leading to emotional distress and even long-term psychological trauma.

The constant exposure to negative comments and online harassment can severely impact one’s self-esteem and mental well-being.

Another concerning aspect is the addictive nature of social media.

The constant need for validation through likes, comments, and followers can lead to a compulsive need to check our profiles, resulting in decreased productivity, disrupted sleep patterns, and increased anxiety. The fear of missing out (FOMO) also plays a significant role, as individuals feel compelled to constantly stay connected and up-to-date with the latest trends and events.

To mitigate the negative impact of social media on mental health, it is crucial to establish healthy boundaries.

Setting limits on screen time and consciously choosing when and how to engage with social media can help regain control over our digital lives. Taking regular breaks from social media and engaging in offline activities can provide a much-needed respite from the constant comparison and pressure.

Prioritising self-care is also essential in the digital age. Engaging in activities that promote wellbeing, such as exercise, mindfulness, and spending quality time with loved ones, can help counteract the negative effects of social media.

Building a strong support network and seeking professional help when needed are vital steps in maintaining good mental health.

While social media has its benefits, it is crucial to be aware of its potential impact on our mental wellbeing.

By understanding the influence of social media, establishing healthy boundaries, and prioritising self-care, we can navigate the digital realm more mindfully and protect our mental health in the age of likes and filters.