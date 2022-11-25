Second letter from Stockholm 

In contemporary governance debates, the assumption is that high taxation levels lead to low innovation and low wages – and yet, Sweden still has the highest percentage number of business professionals across fields in Europe and also keeps its millionaires – and billionaires. One of the most famous of its billionaire philanthropists is the Nobel family which dishes out the cash of the Nobel prizes.

It’s isn’t an all perfect state – there are far right groups with extreme views on migration, global politics etc but it is a model example of what many states aim to achieve.

Even on measures like road safety, crime rates Sweden ranks high.



To live here, they way I’ve been for a fortnight now, is to live in constant question of how to create this welfare state with a recognition of political and cultural differences.

There’s a famous debate in which the former attorney general of Kenya Githu Muigai faces off with the former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga. In the debate, the two intellectual luminaries haggle about the extent to which law can shape and model societies. Githu points out, rightly so, that there are limits to what law can do in shaping societies. That often times, societies are shaped by culture, interplay, the political depth of leaders and sometimes, societies are shaped by events, calamity, exogenous factors well out of their control, luck, circumstance and all.