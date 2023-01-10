Secondary education will become a luxury good if fees is not regulated

Recently, the government moved to come up with school fees regulations. This followed several motions and matters of national importance which were raised on the floor of Parliament by various legislators, including me, on the continuous hike in school fees mostly by government- aided schools.

One of the measures of a country’s population’s productivity is the human capital index.

This World Bank index looks at two fundamental parameters; education and health. It quantifies the contribution of health and education towards the productivity of the next generation and measures how much capital a country loses through lack of education and health. The highest index a country can get is one and the lowest being zero.

According to the 2019 World Bank human capital index ranking, Singapore, a developed country, was the first with an index of 0.88 while Uganda, a developing country, ranked number 154 with 0.38 next to Sudan, Yemen, DRC, Rwanda among others.

Access to secondary education in Uganda, which the government seeks to primarily regulate its fees, is currently very low.

According to UBOS data for secondary school education, only 27.3 percent of children between 13 to 18 years of age are enrolled in secondary school. The highest is in Kampala which stands at 52.3 percent while the lowest is in Acholi at a dismal 7.2 percent. One of the major factors leading to this low enrolment is lack of school fees due to its unaffordability.

A review of the school fees of a number of government-aided secondary schools demonstrates that it is cheaper to study science and arts degree courses such as medicine, pharmacy, engineering, law at Makerere University than it is to study science and arts subjects including general paper at the top government-aided secondary schools. Tuition fees and accommodation in Makerere for an arts degree averages at about 5.5 million per year while for sciences such as medicine and pharmacy at Shs7.5 million.

However, some of the government-aided secondary schools are at Shs8 million per year. When you go further down to my constituency in Kole North, the average seed secondary school charges Shs250,000 per term and on top of that the children have to come with 30kg of posho and 60Kg of beans equivalent to Shs150,000 each term, bringing the total fees to Shs1.2 million per year.

In several community engagements that I have held with my constituents, most of whom are farmers, the majority indicate that in a good year, with sufficient rainfall they earn only about Shs500,000, less than half of the annual school fees required. As a result, secondary school enrolment is low at about just 10 percent. To the community, the school is more of a landmark than a learning institution!

Part of the reasons for the high school fees are the numerous costs and high charges categorized as school fees. The notable ones include the never ending development fees. Secondly, the board of governors fees are as high as Shs600,000 per child. With a school having 1,000 students this translates to Shs600 million per term and Shs1.8 billion per year for a board of about 12 people.

Entrance fees, another charge ideally means that even a student who meets the academic cut-off points for admission still has a financial entry requirement to fulfill. Some schools have upto 28 items as part of school fees. Ideally school fees should be related only to costs that go directly into the schooling of the child.

Primarily, these are tuition fees, boarding or accommodation fees and administrative fees. Most of the government universities have clear structures for fees. It is high time that the government steps in and if needed increases capitation grants to subsidize school fees .At the same time efforts should be made to introduce secondary school bursaries in every sub-county .Until then the university loan schemes and scholarships will continue to remain a dream to the rural population, totally out of reach because the bridge to university, namely secondary education is completely blocked and they cannot cross!

Mr Samuel Opio Acuti is the Member of Parliament for Kole North County and secretary general for Lango Parliamentary group.