Prime

Securing a viable social order in Uganda

Moses Khisa

By  Moses Khisa

What you need to know:

We must wake up to the tragedy that keeps mounting and will explode on us all. The rulers should especially be wary.

The subject of how to achieve social order is quite arcane, in fact deeply academic. Writing about it here reflects my own academic interest and intellectual engagement. Yet this is arguably the most enduring social problem in modern human history. It’s not merely an academic debate, it’s fundamentally practical. Here is why.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.