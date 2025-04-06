See no evil, hear no evil

“NUP principal Robert Kyagulanyi: It is in this Parliament where the Leader of Opposition was awarded a service award before working. You reached to an extent of provoking the young people’s conscience to wake up and march against corruption in this House and you saw how they were arrested because of marching against evil,” Daily Monitor reported Monday.

Most of what Mr Kyagulanyi said is valid. Where I see a problem is his use of the word “evil”. What is evil? Well, to keep it short and sweet: evil is the absence of empathy. It is only our callous disregard for each other’s wellbeing that brings that dirty four-letter word to life.

Jesus said loving your neighbour as you do yourself comes right after "loving the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind".

To be sure, all humans are neighbours. So He commands you to love all humans, unconditionally. You cannot say that you follow this command when you agree with how the Palestinians are being exterminated in Gaza. Also, you cannot applaud Adolf Hitler’s pogroms against the Jews. That’s because there is no love when you support those things.

Again, you cannot say that you love all Ugandans when you have marked some out as evil. Unless, of course, you are saying you love evil. We must all remember that what we call each other is a precursor to how we treat one another. So if you are calling some Ugandans evil, it is clear you would send them to the hottest part of hell; if you had the power.

After they rot in Hell, will Uganda suddenly become Heaven? No. Uganda is likely to be further polarised as those who support those you deemed as evil will want their pound flesh. And they will get it. Thence, this misplaced spirituality (of labelling each other evil) will lead to a Uganda spiralling into a vortex of endless violence. In the process, there will be neither empathy nor love.

There will only be the devilment of self-righteous actions, and inactions underlain by the lies we tell each other. Truth to tell, evil begets evil. So if Mr Kyagulanyi believes, hand on heart, that the government is evil, he will fight evil with evil. There is really no other way to fight evil.

Sure, you could use love. But, according to Scripture, even God’s love has failed to melt the heart of Satan. So Armageddon awaits us all. Can Uganda handle Armageddon? We did not handle it so well before, when we evicted the so-called ‘evil’ twins, Idi Amin and Milton Obote, from office.

Back then, we were told that those two men were evil. So we had to get rid of them. However, this did not dispel the evil in our country. It led to more evil, arguably.

I am not saying Mr Kyagulanyi’s rule would make things worse than they already are. None of us have tasted the proverbial pudding of his potential rule to make that determination. But then again, maybe we have. Since we have heard other (mis)leaders mislabel fellow Ugandans as evil in the past. And it didn’t help us, at all.

That’s why we must expunge the word evil from our political vocabulary. Not because the word does not fit, linguistically.

Rather because it does not suit the purposes of a peaceful, united Uganda. Whatever the ills perpetrated and perpetuated by those with whom we disagree, we must never allow hate to colour our discourse with words that only serve to drive us further apart.

The writer is a professional copywriter.