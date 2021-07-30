Seems like too much to hope for change from adults who had a damaged childhood

By Benjamin Rukwengye More by this Author

Back when I was in high school, we used to have these scheduled encounters between the school administration and the students. Every so often, one class would have an open tell-it-all meet with the head teacher and his three deputies, to discuss the state of affairs in the school. It was exclusive to only the students – one class at time - and the administrators. This gave the illusion that whatever you complained about was in confidence and would get acted on – after all, those in power were right there.

“The food is terrible. Last week, the beans were literally swimming in water,” James would grouch. “Mister Kalungu caned a girl in Senior Three, till she needed treatment in the dispensary. Why hasn’t he been talked to?”, Herbert would add. “Let me add to Sandra’s point,” John would shoot up. “The other day, three of us spent half the night standing outside the staff room because Mister Zziwa said he would teach us a lesson for missing his class.” On and on and on, it would go.

Then the administrators would take turns at explaining it away and making whatever excuses and promises they could; after which we would move on, back to reality. It has been so long since then, so my memory of life as a student is a little hazy now. But one thing that strikes me now is that somehow, it never occurred to us that the things we were moaning on about were systemic and probably not going to change much.

They were happening because those with the power to stop them were letting things slide. The irony, is that they were also the same ones we were complaining to, hoping and believing that they were going to act. Whether it was deliberate or an unintended consequence, that charade is a masterclass on the psychology and mind games of leadership.

It must also be said that not every school made this attempt to be seen to be doing something about the situation. Some just went on – and still do – with impunity. You might also find some who went through school in Uganda, and didn’t have to endure any of the this jua kali experience. Or others who went through the pits but didn’t even realise because they couldn’t imagine anything different, anything better.

The long and short of this, however a typical Ugandan school experience offers a lot more to hate than to love. It deforms you in ways you only notice later – if you are conscious – or maybe never. So where is the punchline in all this? If you haven’t made the connection already, let me help. Do you notice the uncanny resemblance between the relationship that schools and their students have, and the one between governments and citizens?

Typically, governments run a system that largely play-acts at being progressive and focused on change – but it’s usually just foam and no beer. The clients – citizens – who pay taxes in pretty much the same way that students pay tuition, will be given audience to air their grievances. But because they are so grateful for the gift of audience, it won’t even cross their minds that those they are complaining to are also the ones who created the mess.

You will have some who don’t see a problem with what’s going on. In school, they are called prefects or are somewhat related to teachers, while out here we call them politicians or relatives, friends and in-laws of the guys in charge. So, they defend the system or just keep quiet because for them, things aren’t bad. A good proportion of the oppressed realise that their ticket out of suffering is to create “connections”; and to not upset the applecart after you have been brought in.

The World Economic Forum estimates that more than 60 per cent of sub-Saharan Africa’s population is under the age of 25. By 2030, the region – already the world’s youngest – will be home to more than one-quarter of the world’s under-25 population. By inference, the bulk of our population is in school or thereabouts. So, if you are looking to make things between government and citizens work, reforming education and school systems is a great place to start. In there, you might also find good reason for why reforms aren’t happening in education.

