Self-discipline: The strength of a leader

Awareness is the first step to self-discipline. The ability to self-evaluate the areas of our lives where we can grow, will help us develop self-discipline. In the book Developing the Leader Within You, John Maxwell has a chapter on self-discipline, and he says, “As leaders, our greatest challenge in leadership is leading ourselves first. We can’t expect to take others farther than we have gone ourselves. We must travel within before we can travel without.”

Hence, why self-reflection is important when it comes to a disciplined life. Self-discipline is the ability to take control of our emotional state or reactions, so that we can push ourselves forward, stay motivated, and take action. It is the willingness to get a grip of our lives and take control of the areas that will bring success or failure. No matter who you are or what you do, every one of us is a leader, because leadership is influence.

To illustrate a simple point of self-discipline, I would like to reflect on what I was taught growing up. I recall my parents teaching us to greet people depending on part of the day we encounter them and to make our beds first thing in the morning.

This was emphasized as well when I went to boarding school (St Savio Junior School). These simple disciplines I developed in my formative years, became a part of me and now help me navigate my day. No matter what my emotional state is when I meet people at the various points of the day, I will take the effort to greet them in a pleasant manner.

The simple discipline of making my bed allows me to get my first win of a successful event of the day. Simple as this may sound, it compounds. These simple gestures could be the highlight of my day and similarly I believe this also positively affects someone’s day when I simply say hello.

Generally, we often tend to complicate life and yes, life does sometimes give us complicated challenges. However, to navigate what life throws at us successfully, a disciplined life would be a way to approach these challenges. To have a disciplined life, it starts with self-discipline. It is the simple things we do consistently to take control of our emotional state or reactions that compounds.

Self-discipline makes consistency possible, and consistency compounds. As leaders (parents, brothers/sisters, teachers, managers… etc.) it is the self-disciplines that we have developed over time that we get to share to help others go farther.

For those of you who have had the opportunity to fly on a commercial airplane, one of the safety instructions say, “Put the oxygen mask on yourself before you put it on your child or someone who may need your assistance.”

As a parent and a leader of a team of engineers, logically this may not make sense. However, why is it stated that way? Because it is impossible to help others effectively until you have helped yourself first. Self-discipline is what enables you to do that. To lead my team effectively, I must have the self-discipline of leading myself first. If we can do this, it unlocks numerous other abilities: influence, character, priorities, serving people...etc. These are all great victories that we can get to become within, and who we become within will always show up on the outside.

Therefore, if we develop good self-discipline, we will have the ability to take control of our emotions or reactions.

Take a moment to identify areas of your strengths. What discipline would you like to practice strengthening that area? Let us start in areas of our lives where winning comes more easily. Remember, self-discipline makes consistency possible, and consistency compounds. As the writer James Allen says, “Self-control is strength; right thought is mastery; calmness is power. Say unto your heart, peace be still!”

I believe in you. In virtue and wisdom lead the world.