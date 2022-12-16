Semakula and Nurko: Lessons on being human

Away from the disgraceful media images of staged doctors kneeling down in praise of the ruling regime, another doctor was lauded for the kindness and passion he extends to children at Paediatric Cancer ward, Mulago Hospital. On November 27 2022, Dr Diana Atwine shared an image of Dr. Roland Ssemakula carrying a baby patient on his back while at work. She tweeted, “Dr Semakula ...you are truly a reflection of God’s love. You are not serving but you are excelling. You are not living but thriving and fulfilling God’s purpose in your calling. You are my Hero”. As usual, the comment section was filled with all sorts of sentiments from the army of Ugandan pessimists, but also appreciation-ists of Dr Semakula for his work, passion and special care for children. I am proud to have schooled with Dr Semakula at Uganda Martyrs’ S. S. Namugongo; and I remember him as an intelligent, calm, curious, and people-person who gave a smile to everyone he interacted with. I was particularly drawn by one person who intimated that despite his late father’s lost fight to cancer, he vividly recalls the way Dr. Semakula treated them during hospital visits.

In the Christian movie, Miracles from Heaven (2016), a young girl, Anna develops an abdominal obstruction, which necessitated immediate surgery. Unfortunately, the operation rendered Anna dependent on others for feeding owing to a chronic condition: She developed intestinal pseudo-obstruction as a result of the operation. Anna’ parents are then directed to visit a peadiatric specialist, Dr Samuel Nurko in Boston. However, they were cautioned that it would take months before they meet him due to his tight schedule. Moved with faith, Anna’s parents travel to Boston to meet Dr Nurko without an appointment. By God’s grace, his appointment list had one last opening. The cause of Anna’s chronic condition is discovered, and she undergoes extensive treatment. It is the kindness and charm with which Dr Nurko treated Anna and other children that made my icing on the cake. He laughed with Anna and the two told stories during her stay in the hospital. Dr Nurko, being a peadiatric, always wore his signature neck-tie during ward rounds: It had a cartoon on it which of course attracted him to children. Anna was eventually miraculously cured when she fell into a hollow tree trunk, which should have ideally taken her life. What lessons can we take away from Drs Semakula and Nurko?

“Do your best,” my boss always urges us, “and the world will discover you.” I have always pondered on the question of value-add at work. Would I be missed if I left my workplace for whichever reason; and why? What would my colleagues, but customers, especially recollect about me? Many a time, tangible rewards for hard work may take a while to materialize, or even not at all. This is why it becomes imperative for one to develop a culture of professionalism and diligence in whatever they do because they believe it is the right thing to do, not for tangible gain. Good if it comes; but what happens if doesn’t? This way, stories of shoddy works, absenteeism from public office, ghost pensioners, et cetera would slowly become things of the past. We live in a society that is cultured by instantism, as severally noted by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, which suffocates attributes such as patience, dedication, perseverance, et cetera which has consequently culminated in short lived passion at work. Another consequence of the culture of instantism are greed for wealth, which feeds high appetite for corruption in all form and shape – bribery, embezzlement, misappropriation of funds, non-compliant procurement, et cetera.

Dr Semakula and Dr Nurkan also reiterate that it is needless to bootlick individuals or systems with power in order to achieve. These two persons are true anti-thesis of the staged doctors who knelt down before the President last week in praise of the ruling government. It was difficult to reconcile the person of Dr Odongo Oledo who spoke firmly and boldly against the poor pay and welfare of doctors in 2021; and then lauds the same government in 2022! To all Ugandans who work hard and diligently, take a bow and remember: The world will find you.