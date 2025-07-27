Service and sacrifice will save our politics

On Monday, December 15, 1980, Milton Apollo Obote was sworn in as the sixth President of Uganda. He was aged 55. The 1980 election was widely believed to have been rigged by Obote’s party, the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC).

The party won 69 seats in the 126-seat Parliament. That is approximately 54.76 percent of the parliamentary seats available in that August House.

By contrast, the Opposition accuses the National Resistance Movement (NRM) of stealing the last general elections. Consequently, NRM holds the majority of seats in the Ugandan Parliament. In the January 2021 elections, NRM won 336 out of the 499 directly elected seats. This translates to roughly 67.3 percent of the directly elected parliamentary seats.

If it is true NRM and UPC both rigged elections, however, NRM seems to have applied the quote "If you want to eat a toad, you should look for a fat and juicy one", an Igbo proverb used by Nigerian writer Chinua Achebe in his works. This is why many Ugandans say no regime has “eaten” like the NRM regime. Its rule is arguably the baseline for how low corruption can go in Uganda.

So future regimes may use this regime as a cautionary tale or an inspirational one, depending on whether they view leadership as a service or as a disservice to their threshold for “sacrifice”. You have heard the two words before: service and sacrifice. The former is used to remind our rulers that they must keep their noses to the grindstone.

The latter is used by our rulers to remind us that such service comes at a steep price. One, the Opposition must pay if it doesn’t allow our rulers to go on making sacrifices uninterrupted by the need to serve.

It is clear that the government and its Opposition, together, represent a Sisyphean dimension to our politics, whereby we are condemned to fruitless labours, regardless of how much we are reminded that the economy has sprouted statistical wings.

“The people come to understand that wealth is not the fruit of labour but the result of organised, protected robbery. Rich people are no longer respectable people; they are nothing more than flesh-eating animals, jackals and vultures which wallow in the people's blood,” wrote Frantz Fanon in his ground-breaking book, The Wretched of the Earth. Fanon was baying for the blood of the oppressor, home-grown and imported.

However, there is no place for violent confrontation. At least that is what we keep telling one another. Peace is the answer. But peace is not a social construct willed into existence by what we tell each other. It is a foretaste of the bitter swill of an approaching war prosecuted by our unwillingness to do more than talk.

We must live in peace by breathing life into institutions which reward invention and discourage convention, if convention fails to give the lie to the notion that our past is a future we cannot possibly put behind us.

During this election cycle, we are further reminded that the metric for NRM politics is not just what you eat. It is how much of it you can keep down, as a voter’s digest of the mess we are in. Unbridled greed holds sway.

The song and dance of elections makes this more apparent. The question is, when is our course correction? After more conflict? We may have to die a little for us to attain abundant living. In the metaphorical sense. We have died enough literally. So we have made sacrifices enough to ill afford any more “sacrifices” on our behalf by rulers.

Mr Phillip Matogo is a professional copywriter.