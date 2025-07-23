Setting the record straight on staff turnover at Makerere University

We write in response to claims published in the Observer Newspaper (July 16-22, 2025) regarding staff turnover at Makerere University. Contrary to claims that Makerere is "bleeding" its intellectual talent, the evidence tells a different story. Our professorial ranks have maintained the required growth rates based on, research output and wage availability. The university currently has 223 professors and associate professors undertaking teaching, research and mentorship as opposed to 190 in 2014 – a clear indicator of institutional strength and effective human resource development. This growth reflects deliberate investments by the Ugandan government through improved wage funding, strategic policies by our University Council and Appointments Board, and our commitment to professional development. Currently, there are additional staff in the promotion pipeline, with progression limited only by budgetary constraints and available positions.

The professors referenced in the article did not leave due to neglect, frustration, or mismanagement. Rather, 24 of the 66 professors and associate professors who left university service between 2020 and 2025 either reached the mandatory retirement age of 60 or completed all their post-retirement contract periods, as stipulated by Uganda Public Service Standing Orders and the Makerere University Human Resources Manual. The other professors and associate professors that retired within this period did so within normal procedures. Characterising these natural transitions as "losses" misrepresents both the dignity of retirement and the compliance with well-structured nature of academic career progression. Recognising the value of senior academic expertise, Makerere has implemented one of the most progressive post-retirement contract systems in the region.

Since enacting the 2009 Human Resources Manual, the university offers post-retirement contracts to professors and associate professors. These are provided through initial four-year contracts, renewable for another four years, then two-year extensions until age 70. Recent 2024 revisions now allow service until age 80. For associate professors, the university offers three-year post-retirement contracts, renewable for two years until age 65, now extended to age 70. Currently, 37 professors serve on active post-retirement contracts, contributing their expertise while creating space for emerging talent. These contracts are merit-based, requiring demonstrated excellence in teaching, research, and innovation—not automatic entitlements.

Importantly, academic departments now have the authority to assess their needs and recommend candidates for post-retirement contracts, ensuring decisions align with priorities in the academic units and the need for succession planning. Operating within a fixed wage budget requires careful balance. Every post-retirement contract must be weighed against opportunities for promoting active staff members. This ensures that honouring senior contributions does not compromise career advancement for the next generation of scholars. Some professors chose not to seek post-retirement contracts, which is a personal decision we respect entirely.

Others applied but were not granted extensions based on transparent processes considering their performance against the established parameters for the grant of a post-retirement contract, budget realities, academic needs, and equitable resource distribution. We take immense pride in our alumni who have risen to leadership positions across public and private institutions regionally and globally. Our emeritus professors and retirees continue enriching our intellectual ecosystem through research collaboration, public engagement, and mentorship. Retirement should be celebrated as the culmination of distinguished service, not subjected to speculation or unfounded claims.

Ms Betty Kyakuwa, Ag Deputy Chief—Public Relations



