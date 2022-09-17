Sex, alcohol and my struggle with PTSD

Sometime in December 2020, I was driving on John Babiha (Acacia) Avenue, Kololo in Kampala and there popped a Toyota Hiace “Drone” with full lights beaming into my car.

It had been speeding on that uphill and suddenly came to a tire-screeching halt because the restive chauffeur found traffic in which I and several others were trapped. All its windows were tinted, except the windshield.

Like a scalded cat, I forthwith recognised that the similar car had picked me from my home, not once, and on that remembrance my heart shook like a leaf and almost skipped out the chest.

The gear shifter wasn’t in parking, and I had only halted the car with my foot on the brake pedal.

I do not remember the indescribable speed with which I ran out of my own car, but by the time of being conscious, the car had self-moved and knocked the one which I was following. The motorists swiftly came to my rescue from the other side of the road where I had taken cover.

Those who saw the drone and later recognised me consoled me. That was the turning point. That was when I realised that I was seated on a timing bomb. I had been triggered many times but I hadn’t taken it seriously until that time.

Another day, I was standing on the rooftop of Cavendish Law School talking on phone and a military vehicle drove through Bukoto Street, speeding with shrieking sirens. I almost fell from the rooftop of the building due to fear. I thought that the army had located me and had come to bundle me for another scalding tirade of abuse.

Later that evening while walking to where I had parked my car, two armed men in Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) uniform were casually walking by and upon seeing them, I almost rammed into an electric pole while attempting to run away from them.

The fear of military vehicles, personnel and other stuff related to my tormentors was reflex. My body would just react without consulting my brain.

And just like that, I would have fallen from the rooftop or rammed into a speeding car without knowing that I was suffering from severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Oftentimes I would in the middle of the night begin sleep-fighting and walking around the house, fighting gunmen in army uniform.

I remember planning a weekend to Entebbe to rest and upon arriving, was welcomed by billboards of the President. I made a U-turn and drove back to Kampala.

My situation was being handled and by the time I was rearrested in December 2021, I had been meeting a psychologist, Dr Simon Ndawula, who had given his whole expertise to make sure that I become a normal human again.

The situation became worse when I fled into exile. This time it was not triggered by the presence of the military on the streets or convoys because in Europe you hardly see any, but by my scarred body.

One time I covered all the mirrors in the house in order to avoid seeing myself, especially in the bathroom and laundry room. I became addicted to sex, sacred drinks (alcohol), space cakes to sedate me to sleep and also self-medicate the pain because I dislike pharmaceutical sedatives.

I got freed from such a dangerous situation when I was introduced to an Italian aficionado psychologist, Dr Mauro D’Ascanio, in Berlin, Germany, who took me through a series of psychotherapy.

I no longer get irritated or angered easily by people around me like before when I lost a basket of friends because they couldn’t put up with my new weird behaviour.

However much I am advised to forgive my tormentors and move on, it is very difficult to do as long as they are still alive and doing similar stuff to more other people, creating thousands of other victims.

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija is an exiled novelist and a scholar of PEN-Zentrum Deutschland @KakwenzaRukira

