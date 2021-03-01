Sex for jobs is tarnishing company image

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Sex for jobs is still a prevailing evil that has become habitual in most workplaces in Uganda.

Entrants, especially fresh graduates, are reportedly encountering a lot of frustration at their workplaces and in most cases, this has a severe impact on the company’s image and reputation in general.

An entrant that meets such a boss would probably spread negative views that would automatically spoil the company’s image.

Most bosses have made it customary to demand sex from fresh graduates, mostly ladies who are desperately looking for jobs and perhaps ways of sustaining these jobs.

There is no doubt that these scenarios are devaluing organisations image and over time, loss of public trust.

So frustrating is that some of these entrants have qualified for these jobs, sat for interviews and are capable of adding value to a company.

It is a serious sign of irresponsibility for a boss to demand sex from these entrants, and more so, it damages the image of that particular company much more than the individual attempting to do it.

A staff member can choose to find another job, but that doesn’t take away the fact that the reputation of that company is tarnished. Of course for every company to thrive in such a competitive Uganda, establishing positive public perception among the stakeholders is paramount.

My experience as a job hunter after university made me exasperated. It was very infuriating and maddening meeting a boss who saw no problem demanding for sex from entrants.

This sachem had found it normal to copulate with every young lady that has been recruited to work with that company. My first day at work was accompanied by several long distance calls from this boss seeking for a one on one meeting outside workplace.

I eventually found my way out and I gave up on the job because I found it incapacitating to have a sexual affair with my boss.

Nina Naturinda, 23, fresh graduate from Makerere University shared with me her experience at her workplace that eventually got her off the job and she chose to let go of the job.

She says her boss gave her an assignment that needed her to do research in faraway places such that he gets an opportunity to meet her at hotel room.

Refusing to meet her in public places and insisting to meet her at a hotel room pretending to be on another mission of supervising Nina’s research assignment was evident of an irresponsible employer , busy tarnishing that company’s image.

We’ve seen the same scenarios repeating themselves over and over again and most ladies have fallen prey to these scandals and they never come up to open up about their experiences.

I call upon entrants to be careful enough not to be victimized by these selfish bosses. We must all understand that sex for jobs is also a form of sexual harassment within our society and it must be dealt with like any other form of human rights violation.

Activists should expose such evils because in a long run, it affects the ability to perform at work, even when these entrants have the skills.

Let jobs be obtained on merit, not through such malicious ways



The writer is a student of gender in media and communication



