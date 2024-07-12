Shaping a new type of ‘honourable’

What comes to mind when you hear someone addressed as “Honorable”? In Uganda’s political arena, the title “honorable” has traditionally represented integrity and commanded respect. However, recent years have seen its reputation tarnished by controversies and ethical lapses among certain lawmakers. This situation raises a crucial question: is this esteemed title being degraded by unworthy members, or is it evolving to adapt to contemporary political dynamics?

Historically, being referred to as “honorable” in Uganda signified a dedication to ethical conduct, accountability to constituents, and commitment to legislative responsibilities. Yet, allegations of corruption, electoral misconduct, and self-serving actions have obscured this once-clear definition, leading to widespread disillusionment and uncertainty about its true meaning.

According to the Online Parliamentary Exhibition, Democratic Ethics and the Anti-Corruption module by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, it is argued that the current political culture has enabled the proliferation of individuals termed “unhonorables.” Some of these individuals misuse their positions for personal gain or engage in unethical practices that betray the trust of the electorate. Such actions not only undermine the credibility of Uganda’s political institutions but also erode public faith in democratic governance.

In contrast to the prevailing political climate, there have been notable members of parliament in Uganda’s history who have upheld their title with honor. Among these individuals are Miria Matembe, the late Cecilia Ogwal, Winnie Byanyima, Winnie Kiiza, Salaamu Musumba, Victoria Ssekitoleko, Joyce Mpanga, Rhoda Kalema, Rebecca Kadaga, Beatrice Anywar, and several others who have consistently maintained their ethical values and integrity.

To reform Uganda’s political culture, the focus must shift beyond current leaders to empower a new generation of exemplary figures. This involves robustly supporting women through mentorship, encouraging them to emulate respected mentors and instilling ethical values.

Specialized training in ethical governance, transparency, and accountability is essential to equip future leaders with the skills to navigate political challenges and resist corruption. Strengthening legal frameworks and institutional mechanisms is crucial for promoting transparency and ensuring fair prosecution of corruption through impartial investigations and trials.

Public awareness campaigns play a vital role in emphasizing the importance of ethical leadership and exposing the damaging effects of corruption. Supporting networks and collaborations among women leaders, civil society organizations, and international entities is necessary to provide solidarity, resources, and expertise in effectively combating corruption in Uganda.

Creating incentives and recognition for politicians who demonstrate ethical conduct and transparency can reinforce positive behaviors and discourage corrupt practices. These initiatives collectively aim to cultivate a more inclusive political environment that challenges traditional power structures and promotes diversity in decision-making processes. By actively nurturing female leaders, Uganda can develop a cadre of individuals distinguished by integrity, resilience, and a steadfast commitment to serving the interests of all citizens.

Moving forward, nurturing a new generation of ethical leaders, particularly women, through mentorship, governance training, and robust legal frameworks, holds promise in revitalizing Uganda’s political integrity.