Sharm el-Sheikh 2022: Will it be an African COP?

For the next two weeks, over 100 leaders from across the globe will convene in Africa’s northern state of Egypt in the city of Sharm el-Sheikh for the global climate’s Conference of Parties – COP27. The leaders will seek to co-create solutions and follow up on commitments of the Glasgow global event of 2021. But will it be an African COP?

Every COP in the series is an occasion for wins and misses, almost in equal measure. Countries expect their leaders to account, to make pledges, renew commitments, rally support, and convince others to join the cause, which has proven to be one of life and death. Delegates use the international platform to network, make demands to leaders, demonstrate climate solutions and call upon leaders to move from speeches to action.

Africa needs special attention in the climate change dialogues. Many actors opine that Glasgow (COP26) was a failed opportunity to spur ambitious action, enhance inclusive participation of the most affected populations, and to secure protection for hundreds of millions of people at the frontline of the climate crisis in Africa.

Africa expects just climate action. This considers that justly addressing climate change requires that states and those for whom they are responsible such as corporations and others with high greenhouse gas emissions bear the burden and duty of mitigation, adaptation, and reparations proportionate to their historic and current emission of greenhouse gasses. The principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities – a divisive issue in international climate negotiations - also requires those with more resources do more to address climate change. Africa’s place under such a principle is known.

When it comes to talking about Africa, the focus of the discussions should be more about emissions avoidance than emissions reduction. With 4 percent of the global total emissions, Africa has the lowest historical and current emission levels compared to every other region. However, because Africa does not aspire to join the ‘club of polluters’, the continent continues to demonstrate commitment to emissions avoidance through policy framing and technology application for sustainable development. This ought to be recognised, appreciated and rewarded appropriately at COP27.

Despite the foregoing, African communities bear a disproportionately higher burden of climate change impacts than most parts of the world in terms of increased extreme weather events leading to loss of life, livelihoods, flooding and extreme wildfires, as well as climate-induced droughts in the Horn of Africa, migration and conflicts.

The recognition of Africa’s special needs and circumstances as spelt out in article 4(e) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) remains marginal to global negotiations. The seating in Egypt should shape the discussions differently to capture such an orphaned matter.

Finally, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) sixth assessment report of 2021 points to the aspect of poor climate leadership. This should be fully discussed and mechanisms devised to catalyse transformational action at national level.

Will the African leaders initiate policy framing for climate and energy development in a manner that translates their pronounced commitments into demonstrable action for the people and nature? That is what will constitute accountability to the people of Africa.