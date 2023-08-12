Shift towards green jobs for young people to tackle unemployment

This year’s international youth day theme; Green skills for youth: Towards a sustainable world, is timely. Uganda continues to face the repercussions of climate change and youth are the most vulnerable to these severe climate disruptions. Over the past few years, Uganda has experienced heavy rains leading to floods and landslides in Kasese District and some parts of eastern Uganda, prolonged drought in Karamoja, and other natural disasters across the country. These have exacerbated the country’s preexisting social economic challenges like youth unemployment, food insecurity and inadequate social protection.

I was a researcher on a research project titled Living in the climate crisis: Young people in Uganda carried out by Restless Development , University of Cambridge and Makerere University. The research was conducted in Jinja and Karamoja regions in 2021, and my eyes were opened to the adverse effects of climate change on youth.

One shocking finding for me from this research was that 76 percent of the survey respondents had their livelihoods disrupted by environmental changes. Agriculture is a vital source of income for youth in Uganda, yet it is most prone to climate related disruptions. We found that youth are increasingly seeking alternative livelihoods, especially in the informal sector, however these alternatives are not just scarce but also affected by climate disruptions.

As the world celebrates International Youth day, it is key for us to focus our efforts on responding to the climate crisis and biodiversity loss by transitioning to cleaner energy sources, and increasingly linking youth to green jobs and green skills for sustainable economic growth.

A Skills for Green Jobs in Uganda report by the International Labour Organisation showed that the concept and scope of green job skills training was generally not well understood or implemented in Uganda. Policies on the promotion of green skills in all sectors of the economy should be developed and youth should be involved in policy creation and reviews.

Although youth have tried to flex and survive in the current climate crisis especially through adoption, reducing individual-level environmental impacts and engaging in climate activism, youth still have a high need to be equipped with the social, financial, and political capital, skills and knowledge to adapt to climate disruptions.

A number of methods have been adopted and proven on a personal level by youth, such as recycling waste materials, bricklaying, and making briquettes, which reduce deforestation and conserve the environment.

Research by the Institute for Public Policy suggests that more than 200,000 jobs in Uganda could be created in energy efficiency by 2030, and I agree with this entirely and believe there are opportunities for young people that can be explored.

As a young person in the struggle to create a greener environment, I say green skills and jobs will help us realise environmental goals and contribute to livelihoods. This is not a new idea but it is an idea worth paying more attention to. Ever wondered what Uganda and a world which has green jobs that protect biodiversity and ecosystem health, reduced energy, water, and materials consumption, decarbonised the economy, and avoided pollution would look like?

The good news is that there is willingness from the Government of Uganda. The government and partners have greatly invested in supporting young people’s mitigation and adaptation to climate change. However, I would recommend more comprehensive training of young people with green skills and knowledge on green jobs. Creating spaces for young people to express themselves, share their views, and participate in policy creation and review is also important.

Happy International Youth Day friends. Here is to a sustainable world.