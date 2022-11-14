Should development happen at the expense of environment?

Over the past weeks, several activists have come up to decampaign the implementation of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, which is expected to originate from Lake Albert in Uganda up to Tanzania.

Several negative outcomes have been predicted such as the pollution of terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. Also spillage of oil is expected, which is likely to end up in water bodies, thereby adversely affecting the aquatic life.

This project is estimated to produce 34 million tonnes of carbon emissions, which will have a great contribution to the percentage of the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, leading to global warming and eventually climate change.

These climatic effects are already being experienced, especially by the rural small holder farmers whose source of livelihood is entirely based on agriculture.

Since the backbone of Uganda’s economy is agriculture, which employs more than 70 percent of the population and contributes to half of the country’s export earnings, according to the World bank, an increase in the effect of climate change would be detrimental to the country’s economy.

The same project is, however, estimated to earn Uganda between $1.5b (Shs5.6 trillion) and $3.5b (Shs13.2 trillion) a year, 30 percent to 75 percent of its annual tax revenue, according to an article by BBC titled “Cop 27: Uganda-Tanzania oil pipeline sparks climate row,” which many economists highlight as very positive to the nation.

In a tweet on November 9, President Museveni referred to the western world as hypocrites, who discourage the use of energy from fossil fuels yet themselves are using it, highlighting a case scenario in Europe where a vast windfarm is being demolished to make way for a new open pit coal mine.

It is reported that this is meant to be a temporary move until the political instability in Russia and Ukraine stabilises. However, this will still have a huge impact on the green house gases accumulation and hence climate change.

However, the current climate change effects being experienced mainly by the developing countries have mostly been contributed by the anthropogenic activities of the developed countries. Also, important to note is that one of the goals set from COP 26 was to phase out the use of fossil fuels as an energy source and move into the renewables but this only remained on paper since financing of fossil fuels is still three times higher than that of the renewables, with the fossil fuels having $30b whereas renewable energy has only $9b according to a BBC report.

Regardless of this, the western world is pushing the developing countries to avoid use of fossil fuels as a source of energy something that contradicts with their own actions.

The question remains, who should really make the trade-off for development to save the environment? There are currently interventions such as carbon crediting which are aimed at mitigating climate change but they haven’t done much to reduce it.

Do developing countries such Uganda have to forego projects like the EACOP or must the western world phase out the use of fossil fuels? As the COP 27 convention goes on in Egypt where world leaders have gathered to discuss important issues, including climate change, it will be great if the numerous interventions that came out of the COP 26 are recommitted to, which will then guarantee that economic development doesn’t happen at the expense of the environment.

Thomas Malunda