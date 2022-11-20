Significance of the new church year

In the Church calendar today, November 27, is the beginning of a new liturgical year, aka the first Sunday in Advent. The word advent is derived from Latin adventus (coming) and it’s a period of preparations for the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas Day and for the Second Coming of Christ on a day which only God knows.

Advent is the first season of the Church year which leads to Christmas, the birthday of our Lord Jesus Christ which is celebrated on December 25. Advent consists of four Sundays and four weeks. The great themes of Advent are about the “last things” and especially fulfilment of God’s purpose for humankind whom He created.

On a personal note, today is my birthday. I would like to thank God and my dear parents for this momentous and special day in my life.

As believers in God remember and celebrate with great joy the first coming of Jesus Christ, they also anticipate and look forward eagerly to the second coming of Christ the King, on a day which only God knows, to judge the living and the dead.

While we who are alive today missed the first coming, nobody will miss and nobody can escape the Second Coming which Scripture warns will be a time of distress for nations, trepidation and tribulation.

Prophet Isaiah prophesied the coming of the Messiah about 700 years before it happened. He writes: “A shoot will come up from the stump of Jesse; from his roots a branch will bear fruit. The spirit of the Lord will rest on him; the spirit of wisdom and of understanding; the spirit of counsel and of power; the spirit of knowledge and of the fear of the Lord – and he will delight in the fear of the Lord.” Isaiah 11: 1-3 (NIV)

“In that day the root of Jesse will stand as a banner for the peoples; the nations will rally to him and his place of rest will be glorious.” Isaiah 11: 16 (NIV).

The liturgy of the Advent season puts Christians in a vigilant disposition and mood to wait for the coming of Jesus Christ. Advent is a time of waiting, it is a time of joy because the coming of Christ is not only a gift of grace and salvation, but it is also a time of commitment.

The second stanza of a popular Advent hymn titled: “O Come, O come, Emmanuel” reads: “O come, thou Rod of Jesse, free thine own from Satan’s tyranny; from depths of hell thy people save, and give them victory over the grave. Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel; shall come to thee, O Israel.”

Jesus has freed Christians from Satan’s bondage and tyranny which are evil, oppressive and unacceptable.

Significance of Advent

Advent plays a central and significant role in Christian doctrine, life and witness. For a country like Uganda which was founded, rooted and built on Christianity, the Advent season is an appropriate time to reflect on the past, present and future of our country which has been blessed by God with abundant resources. The gifts of God must be shared fairly and equitably among and between all Ugandans irrespective of our political and other differences.

On this auspicious day when Christians begin preparations to celebrate the coming of Jesus Christ, Ugandans from all walks of life should pray to God for a new beginning, national reconciliation, national unity, prosperity for all, peace and security which our beloved country needs and deserves.

Happy New Church Year to our esteemed readers and fellow citizens.