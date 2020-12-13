Singapore can’t be our model

By Yoga Adhola More by this Author



A number of Ugandans think we should emulate Singapore. Others go to the extreme of thinking Singapore’s development was copied from Uganda. There is no similarity between Uganda and Singapore to warrant such thoughts or illusions.

Singapore was founded by Sir Thomas Bingley Stamford Raffles. Raffles arrived in Singapore on January 28, 1819, and soon recognised the island as a natural choice for the new port.

Singapore is 618 square kilometres, compared to Uganda which is 241,098 sq km. The small territorial size limits Singapore’s ability to support a sizeable population. Several other limitations flow from the small territorial size. Singapore cannot engage in serious agriculture and heavy industry.

However, Singapore’s smallness has a silver lining. It is cohesive and can be very efficiently governed.

The other character which favoured Singapore was the fact that its population was relatively homogeneous. There were no identity clashes like in Uganda. Singapore has not suffered from national calamities like internal wars, tsunami or earthquakes.

Singapore is also seriously lacking in natural resources. However, this lack of resources is offset by Singapore’s natural harbour and geographical location in relation to international trade, transport and communication within a resource rich and heavily populated Southeast Asia.

In his book, The Economic Growth of Singapore: Trade and Development in the Twentieth Century, Prof W.G. Huff argued: “The basis for the economic development of Singapore was - and for most of its history has remained – geography.

That comparative advantage can derive from ‘natural resource endowment and geographical position’ was well known to classical economists.

Geography can be thought of as a natural resource like, for example, mineral deposits in the sense that both are superior’ land. The ‘natural resource of Singapore - an island of just 225 square miles – was its location.” (Page 8)

Singapore was for a long time the second busiest port (second to Rotterdam) in the world until 2010 when Shangai became the busiest port.

However, the Port of Singapore is the world’s busiest container port because it handles the largest amount of total shipping tonnage. It also trans-ships a fifth of the world’s shipping containers and half of the world’s annual supply of crude oil.

Singapore also engages in ship building and repair. By 1974, shipbuilding and repair was employing 10 per cent of the total manufacturing workforce and bringing in $500m.

It also helped in support of Singapore’s role as the strategic centre in Southeast Asia for international trade and communications. Today, in the area of communications, Singapore is a close second to Japan east of Suez.

Singapore has benefited greatly from foreign investments. In the early 70s, General Electric (GE) of USA established seven plants in Singapore. These plants were manufacturing a wide range of consumer electronic products and components, including motors. Now let us take a look at Singapore’s foreign reserves.

The reserves are made of gold or a specific currency. At the end of December 2019, Singapore’s reserves stood at $377.4b.

In his article, ‘NRM had opportunity to emulate Singapore,’ published in Monitor of April 6, 2015, William G. Naggaga, who described himself as economist, administrator and retired ambassador, wrote: “The NRM has been in power close to 30 years and this is a long time during which it could have transformed this country to a middle income status.

It took the late Lee Kuan Yew 31 years to move Singapore from a very poor Third World country to a highly developed First World country. ”

Frankly I am tired of this kind of deification of Singapore which goes on in the press in Uganda.

Yoga Adhola is a leading ideologue of UPC

