Sixty three years later, Uganda still limps on

Uganda got independence from British colonialism on October 9, 1962.

And on Thursday (October 9, 2025), Ugandans commemorated the 63rd anniversary of independence.

By 1950, there was a manifest appreciation that the British Empire was on the wane. The empire, on which the sun never set (because God couldn’t trust the Brits under darkness), had come to realise that running colonies was bad business.

India, the prize colony of the empire, got independence in 1947. Between 1950 and 1970, the British had almost completely left Africa.

In a small corner in eastern Africa, Uganda was prepped for independence as early as 1950. The job of preparing Uganda for independence fell on the shoulders of Governor Andrew Cohen. He laid the socio-economic and political foundation of what was later to be independent Uganda.

He built the national institutions on which an independent Uganda would run as a nation and State. He created the ancestor Uganda Commercial Bank, Uganda Development Corporation, Radio Uganda etc. He also consolidated the Co-operative Movement in a bid to deepen African native participation in the economy.

Unfortunately, Cohen fell out with Buganda (for exiling King Mutesa). Buganda called him “Kawenkene” (a contemptuous nickname later to be bestowed on president Milton Obote after the 1966 infraction).

He even re-constituted the Legislative Council (the ancestor the Parliament of Uganda).

**************

There exists a strong feeling in Uganda that the country is in the middle (or at the beginning) of a political transition.

Indeed, in the 2021 polls, both Mr Museveni and his opponents acted in a manner that betrayed a feeling that the 2021 elections were linked to the 2026 elections. Indeed, every term of office for which Museveni seeks re-election is always considered as his last. Except that he always rides on and on… Lol!

But all in all, no one expects Mr Museveni to rule Uganda for another 40 years. However, we need to put the dynamics of transitional politics in perspective.

The first attempt at a smooth political transition was during the reign of Cohen as governor of the British Protectorate of Uganda.

Governor Cohen hit a strong wall frame. His experience in other parts of Africa had clearly not prepared him for a strong Buganda in Uganda.

The transition initiated by Cohen culminated into Uganda’s flag independence on October 9 1962. The political dynamics of the time were characterised by manoeuvres between the nationalist political formations and what we have described as conservative or traditional nationalism. There were accusations and counter accusations against actors in the nationalist parties like DP and UPC.

Eventually, for the expediency and the dire need for the immediate attainment of independence, nationalists and conservatives made compromises.

However, these compromises were built on assumptions of goodwill on the side of conservatives. Needless to say, it must have been viewed as a case of appeasement to conservative nationalism on the side of those who called themselves (Ugandan) nationalists.

Since independence, Uganda has never had a smooth transition of power since independence. A section of Ugandans just bomb themselves into power (and stay put) until they are bombed out.

************

Mr. Museveni’s 40 year rule is 63.49percent of 63 years of Uganda’s independence.

British Colonialists ruled Uganda for 68 years (from 1894 to 1962). With his 40-year-rule, Museveni has ruled Uganda for 58.82 percent of the British colonial rule. And so, Museveni or the British, Uganda still limps on.

The writer, Asuman Bisiika, is the former executive director of the East African Flagpost. | [email protected]