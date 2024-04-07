Slash MPs’ budget; they do not deserve big money. Here’s why 

It is not clear yet if the Ministry of Finance will cut Parliament’s budget by 50 percent, as was reported by this newspaper last week, but if the cut is effected, it will be more than welcome.

The cut will not solve all Uganda’s problems, but it will demonstrate that the ministry is living up to its mandate of effectively planning for Uganda and that public funds have to be spent in a way that has a demonstrable relevance to the public.

There is no justification for a large budget for Parliament, especially when many government departments and agencies are having their budgets slashed. All the reasons advanced to justify a substantial budget do not stand up to close scrutiny.

Let me use first-principles thinking to address this issue. This thinking means you consider the basic/fundamental truths about something/about a problem and then draw conclusions from those truths while also thinking of solutions.

First off, what does Parliament do? The Constitution says its principal duty is to make laws. Another key duty is to protect the Constitution and promote the democratic governance of Uganda. Do these tasks require an exceptionally large budget? Do they require more than 500 MPs?

There is no evidence anywhere — not in Parliament, not in constituencies — to suggest that for the legislative assembly to perform these duties, it requires at least 500 MPs and that they have to be paid salaries and allowances much higher than those of, for example, healthcare workers in public hospitals.

The number of MPs we have — more than 500 in a country with a population of 45 million, yet India with 1.44 billion has 795 MPs — is preposterously high. Uganda can make laws with just a half of the existing number of MPs and with less money spent on MPs’ emoluments. The sun will still rise in the east and set in the west.

Second, MPs often travel to their constituencies to consult people they represent. The argument goes that they need a lot of money to perform this task. The problem is that there is no effective way of establishing that every single MP does this and that they actually spend the money they are paid traversing their constituencies to seek voters’ views.

Third, the #UgandaParliamentExhibtion has revealed that Parliament engages in corporate social responsibility (CSR), yet it is not a corporate entity by any stretch of the imagination. It is not supposed to spend money on CSR. However, since the exhibition started, we have seen documents on social media suggesting financial impropriety around money spent under CSR.

Fourth, MPs’ emoluments constitute a large proportion of Parliament’s budget, and while many people say that legislators are VIPs and deserve remuneration that corresponds with their status, their good pay does not seem to have a direct bearing on strong performance. High allowances and salaries are justified if the recipients bring real value to the table — and if they can earn comparable salaries elsewhere.

Singapore, for example, pays its politicians a lot of money — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s annual pay of at least $2m is five times higher than that of a US president — but it has compelling reasons to do so.

The politicians run the country really well. It has the highest GDP per person in Asia. Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index 2023 ranks Singapore the 5th least corrupt country in the world. And Uganda? The least said the better.

Parliament is going to insist its budget should not be slashed. But the ministry should demand evidence that MPs deserve more and not less.