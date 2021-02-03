Small steps towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a collection of 17 interlinked global goals designed to be a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.” The SDGs were adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in September 2015 and are intended to be achieved by 2030.

In the pursuit of the SDGs, Uganda has registered some success. There are remarkable strides in infrastructure, access to education for all, more health centres, expansion of access to energy, and several poverty alleviation projects, among others. However, therein are the gaps and challenges still abound.

Nevertheless, hinging on the success, the government is on the right path to realising these comprehensive, far-reaching and people-centred set of universal and transformative goals. Embracing small, but trenchant steps will go a long way in scaling the SDGs.

Implementing the minimum wage: Setting a minimum wage is driven by the need for respect and appreciation of human resource and labour. The Parliament of Uganda passed the Minimum Wage Bill in February 2019. The motive of which was to enable the passing of a law on a minimum wage that is fair to both employers and employees. Unfortunately, since then, there hasn’t been any further progress.

Repeated studies have revealed that having a minimum wage encourages high productivity, resulting in less crime in communities, less poverty, less inequality, less income discrimination and thus, more economic growth. Therefore, to harness tactile productivity, implementing a minimum wage should be high on the development agenda.

Instituting a compulsory national health insurance scheme: A healthy people is a foundation for a wealthy nation. A good percentage of Ugandans are unable to access medical care because of associated costs. Similarly, many are affected by preventable diseases which would be earlier detected if there was a compulsory national health insurance scheme. Introducing and implementing a scheme that ensures medical coverage for all, is long in waiting. We can take lessons from Ghana, an African country that has succeeded at medical coverage for all.

Women trail men in the workplace. Yet workplace diversity is an incredible benefit for growth and development. Adopting a mandatory quota for female workers will help to narrow the gender inequality gap. There is an urgency to advocate for fair representation of women in the workplace. Putting an end to women-free boardrooms is an approach that will provide a platform for balanced exploitation of the country’s potential.

Providing free sanitary products for urban poor and rural girls is critical. Recently, Scotland became the first country in the world to provide free access to menstrual period products. Uganda can emulate Scotland by starting with the urban poor and rural girls. Ending period poverty is a necessary measure, which has a significant impact on girls’ hygiene, health, dignity and well being. It’s also a sure strategy to keep girls in school while protecting them from straying out of the need for sanitary ware.

Longer paid maternity leave is necessary. After applaudable progress for women at the workplace, it is time to break through this next ceiling and build a better framework for the well-being of children, mothers, families and ultimately, the country. Women are faced with several challenges namely, the need to pursue careers and still be able to raise families.

The current three months maternity leave is largely inadequate. British research has shown that it takes women a full year to recover psychologically from the upheaval of bringing a child into the world. Additionally, research shows that as the length of leave increases, infant mortality rates decline. Therefore, it’s paramount that the concern of a longer paid maternity leave is brought to the fore of debate in Parliament.

