So, it’s true our spies sometimes make up terror attacks, but is there a hit list too?

Sooth to say, I ain’t no bright student – just a regular Joe, and yet I did score an A in the “Mind Your Own Business” exam at university. But after all these years in the media (made 30 this month), somehow, info looks for you, even when you are busy minding your own business. Reports that elements in Uganda’s intelligence circles have been minting money by the billion through false reports about terrorism may have surprised many Ugandans – but certainly not keen readers of this here column (ahem! Excuse my old English again!).

Well before those reports, on at least two occasions, this column loudly proclaimed all that you folks are now calling ‘news’. Whatever I wrote (you can flip through past issues of this paper till you come to them) was from sources so highly placed that neither the military nor the Ministry of Security bothered to deny it. Clean intel! Do you read this column regularly? Smite thy breast, O thou reader, and lift up thine heart in righteous pride! Thou art in good hands! We got ink around these parts!

“Peace and stability” is the metanarrative of Uganda’s ruling party – the overarching framework or grand story through which events, policies, and ideologies are interpreted. Sharp intelligence operatives knew, therefore, that any story about terrorism would cut the mustard any day! And any claim that the Opposition wants to assassinate the [life] President would be swallowed hook, line and sinker! Billions would flow from classified accounts to maintain “the peace ushered in”.

At a series of high teas, punctuated with pork ribs and French fries in certain places, I got this info without breaking sweat. Most Ugandans somehow think that everyone in the military and in State House is blind to the faults of the ruling clique. Nothing could be further from the truth! Very many deep inside the higher echelons of power are disturbed that Uganda is enslaved, now headlong slides into hell, with not so much as purgatory betwixt to hold its ruin.

That’s why this column has always warned against throwing out the baby with the bathwater: there are many good hearts in there, strategic elites who will come in handy for the greater public interest when, finally, the chickens come home to roost – as they surely and most certainly will. They may be silent, but they are many, and they ain’t no fools!

The other thing that came up during the high teas was equally chilling. Across the world, regimes with unchecked power have often kept secret hit lists—of activists, opponents, and dissenters—whose only crime is opposing the State. When the bullets come, the official story never admits responsibility. Uganda has its own. There are people who know these lists. They know who’s been ticked as “done”, and who’s next. Anyone who thinks the motorcycle killer squads that have run rampant over the years are acts of terrorists or random acts of criminals must have bats in the belfry!

The Allied Democratic Front (ADF) has taken on the characteristics of a political economy in or by itself, as narratives of its threat are repeatedly mobilised by security institutions to justify funding and resource allocation. A lot of the criminality blamed on the ADF is, in fact, orchestrated by elements within the security circles, which is why investigations keep going in circles. Some indicators: There is need, for example, to investigate why suspects are often shot and killed during operations. Some of them, my sources say, are potential witnesses who are being sent to their graves with deadly secrets.

There is need to investigate how it be that a forensic firearms and toolmark analysis, which would take two to three days in the United States, takes just a few hours in Uganda, and police quickly announce that they have ‘discovered’ that the gun used in this murder was also used in a previous murder. Stuff is happening right under our noses; people are being eliminated, not randomly, but systematically.

And the ADF keeps getting the blame, ever so conveniently. Verily, verily, I say unto thee, so much is the rot in this our country that even Lucifer himself, beholding from afar, doth wince in sheer horror!





Mr Tegulle is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda

[email protected]



