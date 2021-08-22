So long, Gen Pecos Kutesa

By Kaboggoza Kibudde More by this Author

It is said the death of an elder is equivalent to the burning of a library. This is especially true for societies like ours, which rely significantly on oral transmission of knowledge from one generation to the next.

So, as a rule, whenever an accomplished Ugandan dies, their vast wealth of knowledge dies with them. But every rule has an exception, and one of the exceptions to this rule is Gen Pecos Kutesa. In his case, the entire library did not burn when he recently died.

He is one of the few who recognised that an accomplished Ugandan’s duty to society goes beyond their primary vocation.

Besides their primary work, they have an obligation to pass on their accumulated knowledge to the next generation. Otherwise, we end up with generations devoid of self-awareness.

It is on this account that I salute the departed General. First, he fought diligently in the war that ushered in Uganda’s only period of sustained stability – a Pax Uganda, if you may.

And when the war was won, he authored one of its few primary accounts. By the power of his pen, Gen Pecos ensured that an entire library wouldn’t burn once he left us. I pray that more accomplished Ugandans emulate him and heed their duty to the future generation.

Often, the older generation accuses us, the young, of not knowing who we are or where we came from. However, in correctly diagnosing our problem, they rarely accept their vital role in our ignorance.

By and large, they have not developed efficient mechanisms of passing on their vast knowledge to us. They send us off to schools crafted in the image of our colonisers to serve the coloniser’s interests.

In the end, we leave these schools with vast knowledge about everyone but ourselves. Moreover, the little we know of ourselves is imbued with our coloniser’s biases.

For instance, in history class, we were taught to refer to some ethnicities as ‘the hostile tribes of Uganda.’ In truth, these tribes were merely fighting for what was rightfully theirs - their land and freedom.

If anything, we ought to call them patriots – instead – we saw them as the coloniser saw them – as hostile and uncivilised.

In such a system, we, Africans, are helpless victims – a people incapable of solving our problems – a people in need of a White saviour. But in Gen Kutesa’s book, Uganda’s Revolution 1979-1986: How I saw It, we walk with him through military training, struggle, and eventual victory. We see what he saw, feel what he felt, and think what he thought.

This journey leaves us with a more accurate and fulfilling realisation - that these lands are not devoid of wise men and women; we have locals who can diagnose a problem, think about solutions, and embark on a protracted struggle to realise them.

Gen Pecos Kutesa was such a man - A man of great thought and action. Together with his comrades, he saw a community lacking in stability or respect for civilians, and he did something about it.

Today, as my friends and I head out of town to see this beautiful country, we are sure we will get there safely – we will not be ambushed or extorted by rogue security forces. And we do not take this for granted, for Uganda wasn’t always like this.

The few gains we enjoy now are because of the sacrifices of heroes such as Gen Pecos Kutesa. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Mr Kibudde is a socio-political thinker

