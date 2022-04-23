So, what is the current status of UPDF in Congo?

For over four months now, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces has been conducting military operations in the DR Congo on a mission code named Operation Shujaa. Operation Shujaa, viewed as a response to last year’s Kampala bombings, was framed as a joint Congolese and Ugandan military operation.

And then press statements on the operation started coming in. Some, actually most, had unforgivable errors. They were signed by both the Congolese and Ugandan military authorities but carried mistakes that could not be associated with the Congolese. We protested. And our protests yielded the change in the management of information on the operation.

And then bang: A lull. There is no information about Operation Shujaa anymore. The media seems to have also given up on the operation. And so, we ask: What is the current status of the UPDF operations in the DR Congo?



************

On April 3 or thereabout, suspected ADF rebels attacked Masamba and Njinji villages in the DR Congo. This was a few kilometres from Kiraro and Kasinga in Kitholhu Sub- County of Kasese District.

As would be expected, this incident triggered an influx of refugees into Uganda (with the attendant emergency relief needs). Kasese District civil leadership rushed to Kiraro to assess the needs of the refugees. They (refugees) were later to be settled at Bwera Teachers College in Mpondwe Lhubiriha Town Council) far away from the border.

The suspected ADF rebels killed the elderly and abducted the young. In Njinji Village, they killed and abducted members of a family related to Mr Sibendire Bigogo (former district chairperson of Kasese).

For readers not familiar with the geography of the areas attacked by ADF, Kiraro (in Uganda) and Njinji (DRC) is more like Jinja and Njeru. It is said that after the killings in Njinji, the rebels spent the whole day on the next hill without any fear of an attack from anybody.

One would expect that this ADF incident should have been responded to with the might and enthusiasm the UPDF exhibited at the beginning of Operation Shujaa. Which is why we ask again: What is the current status of the UPDF operations in the DR Congo?



We may just have to assume that UPDF troops are now garrisoned in the DRC on a defensive posture. But this can be a very dangerous posture in a foreign country with loose and hostile non-state armed actors. Soldiers comfortable in camp can also be a problem; for there will be an attempt to socially associate with the local community. And in a very short time, the commanders could have a situation of UCW (UPDF Congolese Wives) of 2003. And then there is probability of the rebels making a daring move to take the war to the encamped units.

Last May, President Felix Tshisekedi declared a state emergency in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri. The civil leadership of the provinces were replaced by the military. It is worth noting that Operation Shujaa was running under a situation of a state of emergency. But the general buzz in Kinshasa is that the state of emergency in Nord Kivu and Ituri may soon be lifted. And then the question is: will the restoration of the civil leadership in Nord Kivu and Ituri impact on Operation Shujaa?

The UPDF’s chief of defence forces was recently in Kinshasa. It’s a good guess that UPDF operations were discussed. The Congolese will go for elections soon. And the national political dynamics may militate against the presence of foreign troops on Congolese soil. It would be difficult to deal with another leader other than Felix Tshisekedi. So, what’s the status of the UPDF in DR Congo?