Social accountability means organising community groups

Jasper Tumuhimbise

By  Jasper Tumuhimbise

What you need to know:

  • Focusing on other centres only facilitates the very problem we are trying to solve and hence enhances impunity.

As we move towards sustainable solutions to manage the effects of corruption at the grass root level, the need for strengthening pillar number one of social accountability (SA) should be emphasized. As earlier stated, SA has four pillars. They are: Organised & Capable Community Groups; Responsive Government; Access to Information; and Sensitivity to Culture and Context. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.