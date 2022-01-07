Social accountability means organising community groups

As we move towards sustainable solutions to manage the effects of corruption at the grass root level, the need for strengthening pillar number one of social accountability (SA) should be emphasized. As earlier stated, SA has four pillars. They are: Organised & Capable Community Groups; Responsive Government; Access to Information; and Sensitivity to Culture and Context.

These pillars are interdependent. Strong groups will get a response from government. Access to quality information helps to improve service delivery conditions. Further, communities have customary mechanisms to reduce and shame the corrupt. Some through traditional leaders and elders, others through clan structures that influence what happens in their respective contexts. Well-organised community groups should be able to gather information about government programs and services and then use it to ensure that there is enhanced service delivery with no loss. It emphasises empowerment of grassroot structures to the level that whatever goes down has the greatest impact at the lowest cost.

These empowered communities should directly engage public officials, politicians and service providers. The engagement should be based on what the priorities are, modalities to address them in the shortest possible time but also providing the greater positive impact.

For some of us to get degrees that we have today, it needed an empowered community of people that ensured all school going children are at school. This coupled with religious bodies (in my case church played a very big role in access to cheap and focused education) become the foundation of empowerment. Informal groups like parents teachers associations, student groups, rural Bulungi Bwansi groups etc., were very instrumental. Communities that have these active informal groups are more resilient in their pursuit of better services. Children, marriages, dispute resolutions, services etc., were ‘owned’ by the whole community. Government recognized this social net.



The second level relates to formal social groups. Cooperative movements, Village Savings Groups, currently the trend of village based SACCOs, burial groups etc., are the basis of economically empowered communities. Sadly, over regularisation and elite management has taken part of what they were formed to address. Some have fraudsters as leaders and this has made many to shun these good initiatives.

The third level of empowerment is grassroot accountability structures of user committees. School Management Committees, Health Management Committees, Water User Committees, Agriculture Extension Committees etc., should be a target for empowerment to enforce accountability at the lower level. These form part of government mechanisms fortunately. The biggest challenge is elite capture and increased illiterate levels at that level to influence any positive action.

The fourth and last level is mass movements through civic education. This requires a very strong Civil Society that facilitates the processes and educates people on their rights. Sadly, CSOs are part of an elite capture culture that only advances the whims of founder members as opposed to the rights of citizens. Further, the operation framework is limited and there is increasing shrinking space for advocacy at this level.

Therefore, there is need to target and empower community models of accountability and SA will be successful where active agencies (communities) are at the center of planning, budgeting, allocating, monitoring and evaluation of social services within their area. Focusing on other centers only facilitates the very problem we are trying to solve and hence enhances impunity.