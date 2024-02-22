Social Justice; bridge gaps and build alliances

Globally, social justice is under unprecedented threat more than ever. February 20 was the World Day of Social Justice. The theme for this year was “Bridging Gaps, Building Alliances.” One can simply say this theme was very timely since it necessitated us to ponder on the global efforts made to achieve social justice.

The available data shows that the most committed countries to social justice include Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. The common denominator here is that all these are developed countries.

On the contrary, developing countries remain at the bottom of the social justice index. This is rightly so - because many developing countries, majority from Africa, are still grappling with internal crises while others have weak social justice policies – and where they exist - such policies suffer implementation gaps.

It has also been argued that there is a correlation between economic prosperity and social justice. This could perhaps explain why the concept of social justice is still alien to many developing countries. But beyond the statistical rankings, which remain a rhetoric, collective global efforts are inevitable, if social justice is to be achieved. Such efforts will even increase pace for developing countries to realize global initiatives such as the Sustainable Development Goals.

The International Labor Organisation during its 346th Session held in Geneva from October–November 2022 advanced a proposal to create the Global Coalition for Social Justice.

However, one cannot help to think about the effectiveness of this Coalition and how it intends to pursue its mandate as a voluntary body without any enforceable muscle to effect its decisions. That aside, it would also be prudent for the Coalition to assist developing countries overcome underlying issues affecting realisation of social justice first – rather than feeding the world on statistical scores – which as a matter of fact have forever stayed the same.

The underlying issues affecting developing countries from achieving social justice are quite evident and these include gender disparity, bad governance, income inequality, climate change, food insecurity, refugee crisis, cyber threats among others. This means that developing countries should therefore be supported to enact and implement progressive policies geared towards the promotion of;- universal health-care, equitable justice, financial inclusion, human rights protection and gender equality, to mention but a few.

Making investment in generation of national data to track progress of country performance built on the five pillars of social justice namely; access to resources, equity, participation, diversity, and human rights is also a step in the right direction.

Any slightest opportunity to shift away from predictable scores that continue ranking developed countries as the most committed to social justice – which is obvious - will most definitely mark the beginning of achieving global social justice.

Social justice should therefore be looked at as a global aspiration as opposed to narrowing it down to individual countries. However, this should not give developing countries the luxury to forego their responsibility in pursuing any interventions aimed at enhancing social justice.