Prime

Some of us are too terrible to be Ugandan

Angella Nampewo

By  Angella Nampewo

Earlier this week, I watched a news report on NTV in which a confessed murderer and self-styled Pentecostal pastor gave harrowing details of how he took the life of a four-year-old girl in ritual sacrifice. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.