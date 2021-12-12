Some of us are too terrible to be Ugandan

Earlier this week, I watched a news report on NTV in which a confessed murderer and self-styled Pentecostal pastor gave harrowing details of how he took the life of a four-year-old girl in ritual sacrifice.

I was horrified, and that is putting it mildly. I could not start to imagine what the family of this little girl must have felt as they listened to this blow by blow account of how the murder went down.

When I saw the story circulating in print, my eyes literally protested. I didn’t want to see, didn’t want to believe or accept that these things are happening just a few kilometres away from me and that I walk the same streets with people who commit such heinous crimes.

Finally, I understand why societies used to banish some people to wander the wilderness and die alone. Some people are just not fit to mix and mingle with the rest of the community.

They are too polluted, too toxic. How does someone come back from snuffing the life out of an innocent so mercilessly and then wash their hands to dine at the table with everybody else?

In traditional African society, banishment was a mainstream punishment for murder or premeditated killing. Pre-meditated is what this so-called pastor and his accomplice did.

There were more severe punishments in the past, some of which are no longer acceptable in some modern societies and these were often reserved for the crimes of murder and witchcraft; two ingredients which can be found in this present case of the four-year-old. A strong campaign had been launched in past years to cure the devilish tendency towards human sacrifice.

This year, the Parliament of Uganda passed the Prevention and Prohibition of Human Sacrifice Bill, which stipulates that a person who attempts to commit the offence of human sacrifice or the offence of financing human sacrifice specified in sections 2 and 3 is liable on conviction, to imprisonment for life.

However, the vice persists and here we are once again, dealing with another killer crying, “The devil made me do it.”

The common reasons for such gruesome murders include; the endless search for wealth, power and ironically, happiness. The usual victims are helpless, defenceless children trapped often by trusted adults, sometimes even parents but in this case a local ‘pastor’, a tenant, a neighbour.

The planning and preparation that went into the murder could only have been done by people corrupted beyond repair. It is frightening that while the rest of the community goes about their daily business doing beneficial work and in gainful employment, there is a bunch of idiots somewhere eyeing someone’s child, and plotting to shed their blood in order to magically get more wealth, more church followers and any number of insane aspirations.

Perhaps in place of the many mushrooming worship dens, we should have camps where people are given an education on how to make an honest living. It needs to be repeated over and over and slapped into some people’s heads if necessary that no amount of bloodletting will generate wealth or any other desires.

People must work hard to earn what they want. The culture of seeking quick gains through shortcuts has permeated all of society and some people now imagine they can sit on their backsides, scheme to kill others and open a portal into everlasting wealth and happiness. Shame on us that in this day and age, there still walk among us lazy monsters who will not do an honest day’s work but can plan a murder that would make the devil proud.