Sometimes, it is not clear who is  fighting who, for whom, over what

When I was much younger, I would hang out and take boda boda back home in the dead of the night. Those familiar with Gaba Road might know the swamp in Bunga-Soya. It would be cold as hell.

It has nearly disappeared and only the occasional floods remind you of its existence. You can tell from the kinds of developments that the encroachers are not your average Ugandan.

About two hundred metres from my home, there is a swamp, which separates us from the hill across. That swamp has also nearly been eaten away by the construction boom, and very soon it will be possible to cross through to the other side, unhampered.

People looking to save a grand aren’t so pained because the distance has been shortened. They don’t have to pay for a boda boda or take a long winding walk. This encroachment has sort of solved a distance problem for them. The architecture and sizes of the houses coming up also tell you that these are no ordinary encroachers. It is either those charged with the responsibility to protect or people known to them.

Last year, when the rains went on rampage and water found its way back where it belongs, thousands were evicted from their homes or had their businesses brought to an unceremonious closure. Their ramshackle shops and markets were submerged. Some will probably not return – thanks to Covid-19 lockdowns in conjunction with nature. The picture was the same along the shores of Lake Victoria – from Luzira, to Gaba, Munyoyo, Mulungu, Busabala, Entebbe and anywhere between and after that.

But because it is the poor who suffer what they must, their plight was a lot more visible. The wealthy, with their lakeside properties, were protected from the prying and pitying public eyes by tall fences, menacing dogs and guards. Well, the very wealthy really, because not all of them were lucky.

One magnificent and grand all-white house, stood right on the edge of that swamp. It belongs to a former member of Parliament and is surrounded by houses that aren’t quite up to its standard. They, along with it, also got submerged. That the owner is a member of the Opposition should tell you a bit about how things work in this town. It is not just those in power who are eating, but those with power and access. Even more, it should tell you how compromised those who are meant to fight battles around socioeconomic justice are, if they too are taking part in this grabbing bonanza.

But it gets worse. The reaction of many locals isn’t to condemn the ex-member of Parliament for his part in the mess. Instead, they sympathise with him for losing his mansion to the waters. If he was a poor man the sentiments would certainly not be the same. But wealth offers absolution on hand considering while disempowering on the other. Even worse, it breeds self-hate that we then project onto others.

Which also explains the derision and cynicism we have towards climate change activists such as Vanessa Nakate. They are young and operate in a system riddled with ageism. They often come from families that aren’t politically connected so they don’t have much leverage. The bureaucracy and civil society are dysfunctional and our frustrations with the inability to change things is often projected onto them.

When they go out to fight our battles, we rarely believe that they are doing it for us and can’t wait for them to falter so that we can tear them down. What you don’t notice is how this picture is pretty much the same in every facet of our lives. Those in power and those opposed to them or in civil society are often united in undermining progressive reforms. Government agencies mandated to check excesses usually pretend to work, so the public also pretends to obey the law.