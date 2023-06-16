South Sudan: Igniting regional growth through energy 

This week, I am writing from the sixth edition of the South Sudan Oil and Power (SSOP) conference and exhibition in Juba, South Sudan. With the theme ‘The Engine of East African Growth’, this annual event highlights South Sudan’s pivotal role in petroleum exploration, production, innovation, and energy cooperation across East Africa, the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), and Central Africa. SSOP 2023 serves as a platform for investors to connect with key stakeholders in the upstream, midstream, mining, power generation and distribution, and infrastructure sectors.

As South Sudan stands on the cusp of progress, the effective utilisation of its vast energy resources becomes pivotal in accelerating regional economic growth and development. With a rich abundance of energy resources, the nation holds immense potential to transform its energy sector into a catalyst for prosperity, not only within its borders, but also for its neighbouring countries. To achieve this ambitious goal, strategic partnerships, infrastructure integration, cross-border connectivity, and knowledge sharing must take centre stage.

South Sudan’s Minister of Presidential Affairs, Dr Barnaba Marial Benjamin, officially opened the summit, delivering a statement by President Salva Kiir, and kick-starting a packed programme that explores the country’s role as an engine for regional growth.

Dr Benjamin remarked that, “When you talk about energy and power, it is the engine of growth in South Sudan,” reiterating the summit’s theme and pivotal role the country plays in facilitating growth and investment on a regional basis.

During a finance panel, various topics will be discussed, including investment prospects within the country, possibilities for expanding regionally, and approaches for raising capital. Cheick-Oumar Sylla, the International Finance Corporation’s regional director for North Africa, will lead discussions on enhancing private sector investment in East Africa and addressing investment-related challenges.

The panel will also include Zakaria Dosso, who serves as the managing director of the Africa Energy Investment Corporation (AEICORP). AEICORP plays a crucial role in mobilising funds to support energy development in Africa and plays a significant role in improving access to financial resources.

South Sudan stands as a vital player in the energy landscape and the SSOP conference offers a unique opportunity for investors to explore the country’s immense potential. With its vast oil reserves and growing capacity in the midstream segment, South Sudan presents a promising investment destination in the energy sector. Engaging with stakeholders across various sectors provides investors with insights into the country’s petroleum industry and its associated opportunities.

With the region experiencing a surge in energy demand and an increasing focus on regional integration, investing in South Sudan opens doors to collaborations and partnerships that extend beyond national boundaries. Accordingly, the significance of SSOP 2023 extends beyond South Sudan’s borders. With its strategic location bridging East Africa, MENA, and Central Africa, South Sudan serves as a crucial link in energy cooperation and integration. The conference highlights the country’s potential to connect regional markets, facilitate cross-border energy trade, and contribute to energy security.

Investors attending the event can gain insights into the broader regional dynamics and identify opportunities for collaboration beyond South Sudan’s borders. Mr Dier Tong Ngor, the Minister of Finance and Planning, declared South Sudan’s readiness to welcome investments.

The SSOP conference encompasses a wide range of sectors, emphasising the comprehensive nature of South Sudan’s energy landscape. From upstream activities such as exploration and production to midstream operations involving transportation and storage, the conference caters to all aspects of the petroleum industry.

Through panel discussions, presentations, and networking sessions, the conference provides a platform for thought-provoking conversations on the role of South Sudan in shaping the energy landscape of East Africa.

As the sixth edition of the SSOP conference unfolds, it reinforces South Sudan’s commitment to developing its energy sector and becoming a catalyst for regional growth. In the ever-evolving energy landscape, East Africa is making strides towards transitioning from a land of untapped potential to a formidable powerhouse.