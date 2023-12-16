Sparing Gaddafi Mosque: President wrong to direct Chief Justice on reversal

A few days ago, an insider of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) sent me a copy of the President’s letter to the Chief Justice (CJ), directing him to review and reverse the execution orders that were to see Gaddafi Mosque in Old Kampala sold off to pay a debt. “What do you think?” she asked.

My answer was simple: had this been a progressive, free country, the letter would have been ground sufficient for Parliament to impeach the President under Article 107 of the Constitution.



The letter reeks of compulsion and disrespect from every pore. The last sentence of the letter was particularly atrocious: “The NRM freedom fighters and the government they head cannot be associated with sick logic”. How do you write to the CJ like that?

It was an assault on judicial independence; the kind that can be expected to have a chilling effect on the Judiciary; sending shivers down the spines of their lordships… not even their robes and wigs would deliver warmth enough.

The Court of Appeal, shortly thereafter, entertaining the matter brought before it, saved the day and the Muslim community can, for now at least, breathe a sigh of relief. It is unlikely though that anyone will believe that the distinguished justices of appeal, each of them a heavyweight in their own right, made the decision on merit, and not because the President had ordered the CJ to intervene. Cases of this nature often have several loopholes that the court can use to render due justice, but people won’t be listening; they wouldn’t want the truth to spoil a good story.

The President actually had a good point – it would be very disturbing to see a place of worship auctioned just like that. It offends every sensibility – it doesn’t matter whether you are a Muslim or not; nobody would be happy to see the icon of a religious group sold off in gross ignominy.

But the President took oath to defend the Constitution and because of that he is barred from writing such letters. He is obliged to respect rule of law and separation of powers – and he is obliged to show respect to other pillars of State. The members of the bench who issued the attachment and sale orders did what they had to do, on the facts before them. It is just that the law, strictly applied, is often at odds with what people deem to be “common sense” or whatever else. You cannot blame, let alone insult the judicial officers!

The President had many options to resolve this – without trampling on judicial independence. One of them is, he could have caused the money to be paid by the government and then worked backwards to resolve the matter. If he can (illegally it must be said) bail out individuals – private businessmen who run into trouble – why would anyone protest if he bailed out an entire Muslim community?

Problem here is that the President has no regard for things like systems, structures, institution-building, rule of law, democracy and the like. He prefers to run roughshod all the time.

That works for him; because he gets to have his way all the time. But it is a cancer that is eating up this nation and in the long run will do to Uganda what cancer eventually does to a human body. The President is consistently setting bad precedent for future generations. He is ruling, not leading; and his methods of work are inimical to democracy and good governance. Those who aspire to lead this country now think that is how a country should be governed; and that tells you the problems of this country are not about to end.

Overstaying in power, brutalising those who disagree with you, concentrating power in the hands of one man, and killing every form of institution, as well as systems and structures, are becoming the blueprint by which (to some people), a country should be governed.

The concept of presidency, therefore, has been greatly bastardised. No wonder the presidency is lately attracting even the most ridiculous of characters, thinking they too can and in fact have every right to lead Uganda.