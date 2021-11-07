Ssegirinya saga: Chief Justice, can we still call the Judiciary independent?

The worst humanitarian crisis in the country just now is that jailed Kawempe North Member of Parliament, Mohammed Ssegirinya, is on life support, fighting for his life, but the High Court has refused to grant him bail. Reason: the dying man is likely to interfere with investigations. Even when a man is on death row, the State is under duty to do whatever is necessary to preserve his life until the day it is supposed to be taken away by law. But Ssegirinya is not on death row; his trial hasn’t even began. Investigations have just kicked off and even then, the young man hasn’t even take plea yet.

Is it just a coincidence that just when the President is flexing muscles about amending the law to provide for mandatory detention of capital offenders, courts are refusing to let a dying man get bail? We are witnessing a gross injustice that everyone can clearly see, being served freely in the Temple of Justice.

Ssegirinya is a brilliant young fellow who, with just a smattering of formal education, defied the odds to beat more seasoned politicians, all of them highly educated, by a huge margin to become MP. He has been consistent in opposing the Museveni administration and calling for political reform. And he won hearts when he kicked off his tenure as MP by setting up development programmes, including schools and hospitals. In a few months he appeared to be succeeding where this government, nearly four decades old, has failed. Little wonder then that he has been targeted time and again by the criminal enterprise that runs this country.

And a few days ago, his health matters, which ought always to be a private matter any day for anyone, were spilled into the public domain, and they tell a tale of a very urgent and delicate situation which, if mishandled, could inevitably result in tragedy.

But the court wasn’t moved by the circumstances. There is just one good aspect of this Ssegirinya tragedy: it properly shoots down the President’s calls for reform of bail laws – it is clear courts have discretion in bail matters and there is no need for the kind of “reform” he wants.

Everything else about the saga is bad!

Over the last few years, more and more questions have been raised about the Judiciary. People have questioned the sheer competence of those who sit to adjudicate matters: do they possess what it takes to discharge the immense and solemn responsibility of dispensing justice? People have questioned their integrity: is the bench beyond bribes and bias? People have questioned their commitment: do the people on the bench recognise the importance and sanctity of their office and are they seized of the requisite passion and dedication to justice in the discharge of their duties?

And now people are raising fundamental questions about judicial independence: can we still call the bench truly independent or are they taking orders “from above” like government workers who do not feel able to question these orders? My lord, the Chief Justice and your bench: are you afraid of the ruling party? Are you, the bench, more anxious to preserve your jobs and get perks and promotions than do what is right and just?

When citizens begin asking these questions, it means just for starters, the sacred concepts of rule of law, separation of powers and intra-State checks and balances have been compromised.

My lord, the Chief Justice and your bench, when you read stories about the judges in Malawi and Kenya annulling presidential elections without a care in the world, don’t you get challenged or inspired?

People should not become magistrates and judges if they are afraid to pay the price for their calling. Let them go do other things. They could work in international organisations or in whatever other government departments there be, where they are not required to put their consciences and lives on the line. Because one thing is clear: there is very little justice left in the Temple of Justice in Uganda.