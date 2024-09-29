Ssemakadde’s rhetoric suited for activism, not law society

In 2016, I led a group of young lawyers in a movement we called the “Nakivubo Declaration”. It was a direct encounter with what we termed the “Kampala Club Declaration,” a tradition where senior lawyers handpicked successors based on seniority.

The Nakivubo Declaration was our first attempt to “shake the tables,” much like what my younger brother in the profession Isaac Ssemakadde is attempting today.

As a result, Francis Gimara, then just 38 years old, was elected president of the Uganda Law Society (ULS), defeating the more seasoned Peter Kizito Musoke.

Mr Gimara succeeded Ms Ruth Sebatindira, who had led the society for the previous three years. Her term had been extended on account of botched elections the year before; marred by accusations of predetermined outcomes.

I was warned—and continue to be reminded—by senior lawyers of the Pandora's Box we opened. So now the question remains: Who will bell the cat? ULS was expected to go to polls yesterday [September 28], facing a similarly chaotic environment as it was in 2016.

However, this time the election has been a battlefield for social media keyboard warriors. Mr Ssemakadde has drawn particular attention with his combative behaviour, especially his enduring attacks on Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, fondly called KK.

His outbursts are not only absurd but also cannot go unchallenged. His personal attacks on KK are misdirected as KK is not a candidate in the ULS elections.

Disputes with the office of the sitting Attorney General should be addressed through legal suits or petitions against the office itself, not through personal attacks on the individual holding the position.

Mr Ssemakadde’s radical approach of “bang the table” akin to our “shake the tables” approach that led to the “Nakivubo Declaration”, calling everyone from the Attorney General to Chief Justice, a crook, fraud, may sound good to ears for bloggers and audience but not for a society of elites like the ULS.

The ULS president should be a person beyond reproach, exemplifying the highest levels of integrity and professionalism.

They must possess a deep understanding of the legal framework and demonstrate strong leadership skills. KK, whose reputation Mr Ssemakadde has recently sought to blemish, has been one of the most consequential Attorneys General of our generation, appointed before the age of 50.

Known for his no-nonsense approach, KK is unafraid to publicly express his views, always offering clear and well-reasoned opinions. KK is a workaholic, often in his office by 6am and leaving close to midnight. His relentless work ethic has transformed the culture at the Attorney General’s office, and the results speak for themselves.

Importantly, KK is not a candidate for the ULS, meaning he has no platform to formally respond, and any involvement could be perceived as election interference. As the architect of the 'Nakivubo Declaration,' I am prepared, even at the risk of displeasure, to bell the cat.

I recommend reforms to ensure that senior lawyers vet candidates, verify that they have no ongoing criminal or professional cases, and consider seniority in the selection process. These gains should not be undermined by populist rhetoric or radical banter.