State of the media in Uganda under Museveni

The third day of May is International Press Day. In commemoration or celebration or recognition of this day, the British High Commission in Kampala organised what they called a Media Freedom reception on Tuesday May 2. Although I was honoured with an invite to this reception, circumstances beyond my control prevented me from attending.

In the same vein, below are my doodles on the media in Uganda under Mr Museveni.

****************

Between 1986 and 1996, President Museveni viewed the media as a function of political mobilisation. However, in the absence (banning?) of political parties, the media inadvertently drifted to occupy the void left by the absence of political parties.

This gave the Ugandan media a socio-politically acceptable stature. However, stature or other, the political elite could only tolerate the media in the absence of organised political contest. Indeed, when political competition increased in the electoral processes, the media started facing challenges. Museveni was not ready to have two challengers: the media and the political opposition.

Media Inc.

In the early days of Mr Museveni’s rule, The New Vision and Weekly Topic used to carry lengthy op-eds that led to the birth of what media aristocrat Charles Onyango-Obbo called the ‘political commentariat’.

And so, with a respected political commentariat, the major friction between the media and the state was no longer based on the flimsy cases of defamation but the fear of the media’s capacity to influence civic and civil attitudes of the public. But what revolutionised the media industry in Uganda was The Monitor’s editorial attitude. This attitude was a departure from the traditional passive public rapportuer to a vanguard of civil liberties (and civic awareness). With The Monitor’s editorial attitude, The New Vision sought refuge in corporatisation. Given its proximity to government, The New Vision could not mount a good challenge to The Monitor on the platform of vanguard of civil liberties. So corporate was The New Vision (at least when I worked in early 2000s) that journalists were required to wear neck ties. Although The Monitor was no match for The New Vision on this front, they (The Monitor) didn’t have an alternative; they had to corporatise too.

Indeed towards the end of 1996, The Monitor installed their own web-fed printing press that could print colour (a first); in addition to a sheet-fed commercial printer. The significance of the corporatisation of media houses in Uganda is that the state was denied the opportunity of dismissing the media houses as rumour mongers or fishermen as President Museveni was wont to call them. Because of Media Inc., the state now found itself dealing with media houses as institutions of national importance making very huge tax returns to the Treasury and offering social security for some citizens in form of employment.

Editorial stance

Some people have argued that Red Pepper was the most revolutionising agent in the media industry in Uganda. I tend to disagree. Their editorial interest in “the other side of things” was after all not new. There had been magazines with such editorial lines before.

Even with the thrilling experience of what I call ‘guerrilla journalism’, Red Pepper also corporatised. That’s why they are now skewing their editorial content to a more conventional editorial outlay. Early this week, I learnt that the content of legacy media in Uganda is insured. I didn’t know that the corporatisation of the media in Uganda had gone this far.

The character of the media is shaped by the obtaining social and political dynamics in a country. So, the problem of Ugandan media lies in the ideological construction of the body politic and the structural organisation of power in Uganda.