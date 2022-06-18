State-of-the-Nation as witnessed by this journalist

It is tough being Ugandan. In fact, as some Ugandans say, being Ugandan is a day job that comes with no salary and is incredibly stressful. Sometimes the stress comes from things you know will happen, every year, and they have become annoyingly predictable and depressingly familiar.

On December 31, you count the hours, looking forward to the New Year. You count yourself lucky for entering the New Year because you know that every day that you lived in the past year, someone, somewhere, lost their life. Precious few people ‘log out’ — the euphemism for dying — when they no longer want to live.

You begin the New Year and you know there is January 26, February 6, March 8, May 1, June 3, June 9 — all public holidays. The days are observed religiously, and politicians make speeches, many of which are replete with celebratory rhetoric, empty boasts and platitudes. You know one of the prominent speakers will always be the most prominent Ugandan who needs no introduction.

And you can envisage how things will pan out. He will arrive in a gleaming black car, made either in Japan or Germany, in a big convoy and will disembark after someone has opened the door for him.

For decades, he has lived in comfort and luxury. He barely understands what it means when people complain that the cost of living is too high.

Sometimes there’s a spouse in tow. The most prominent Ugandan is going to speak to you, but you are already yawning because you know the speech is going to be one big, fat yawn.

If it is January 26, the speech will enumerate achievements that have been enumerated since January 1986.

Repetitive and boring, but the nation is used to it all. After all, even the nose gets used to a sickening stench if it hangs around for too long. In attendance there will be religious leaders (who have entrenched rotten leadership), a couple of Cabinet ministers in their 70s dozing, a military parade to inspect — and that is pretty much it.

February 6 and May 1 will not look any different. On May Day, the chief speaker will blame everything/everybody but himself for the widespread unemployment, which has forced thousands of Ugandans to look for jobs in the Middle East, where many are treated worse than slaves. Something to blame often reads like this: the job seekers studied useless subjects or Uganda’s past leaders created all the problems the county is still facing.

READ FULL SPEECH: Museveni’s State of the Nation address 2022

In June, you know there will be SONA, or the State-of-the-Nation address, but it is really what the guy who delivers the address wants to say, not the real state of the nation.

The real state of the nation is corruption that reaches ministerial level; politicians who say they know individuals who took bribes from a Chinese investor but cannot punish the culprits yet they have the power to do so.

The real state of the nation is the police investigating students dancing pornographically on a school bus, yet the same police cannot investigate murders of Ugandans, some of whom were prominent and served in the police force at a senior level.

You ignore the State-of-the-Nation address because you know it will bore you stiff, but it finds you on social media, and you wish someone turned it into Facebook’s reels and short videos to make it funny and less boring.