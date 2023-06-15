State of the Nation: We are busy on a journey to nowhere

In his June 2023 State of the Nation Address, President Museveni publicly distanced himself from the Uganda Vision 2040 saying that it was crafted by parasitic government technocrats.

Older Ugandans are not surprised by this behaviour of Museveni since there are numerous examples of him conveniently choosing to own the few successes of his regime while blaming his subordinates for the numerous failures of the same.

For instance, in 2006, his government commissioned a delegation led by then Internal Affairs Minister Ruhakana Rugunda to hold peace talks with the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) Chief Joseph Kony.

When the talks collapsed, Museveni ‘disowned’ the Rugunda team and claimed that he never sent them to talk to Kony!

It should be noted that in 2007, the government adopted a comprehensive National Planning Framework that provided for the development of a 30-year Vision that was to be sequenced into three 10-year plans, six 5-year National Development Plans, annual work plans and budgets.

This framework was concretised and passed by Parliament as the Uganda Vision 2040. Its stated Vision is to have “a transformed Ugandan society from a peasant to a modern and prosperous country within 30 years.” It was projected that by 2032 Uganda would be an upper middle income economy.

In April 2013, Museveni launched this Vision and wrote the Foreword, in which he hailed the consultative approach followed by the National Planning Authority(NPA) of involving all other government departments up to the point where they got cabinet approval of the Vision 2040 that he said captured the aspirations and understanding of all Ugandans.

Museveni further pointed out that the implementation of the Vision 2040 would depend on the actions and measures that his government would undertake thereafter.

Now that it is clear that his corruption-ridden and corruption-driven government went off the rails in the implementation of Vision 2040, he is going back to his old ways of shifting goal posts and blaming everybody else for the uncomfortable journey except the driver!

In terms of clarity, nothing in recent memory comes close to this in affirming the widely held belief around Uganda that Museveni despises the citizens he presides over, despises systems and also despises shared success [in favour of self-glorification].

In his world, he is the alpha and omega of strategy, knowledge and success. His Government is tick when he ticks while it is hijacked by parasites, weevils (kawukumi), saboteurs [and many other derogatory terms] when it registers glaring failures.

Mr Museveni is no team player and therefore his governance record and actions can only earn him the label of a quasi-democrat or fair-weather democrat.

It is now evident even to his Bazzukulu that he does not believe in the blueprint that is supposed to inform government planning and prioritisation.

This also explains why the nation continues to grope in darkness without a sense of direction.

His positions are nothing but shifting sands that change with the weather, the only constant is his personal interest.

In preserving and prioritising his personal interests and grip on power, Mr Museveni has kept us (especially the political class) busy and in the end, he is leading us to nowhere.

If we don’t act and change the regime now, we will continue on a zero-sum, futile and tiring journey to no fundamental change after 40 years!