State of Uganda 59 years later 

By Robert Mugabe More by this Author

On October 9, Uganda marked the 59th anniversary of attaining political independence from the colonisation of the British.

Uganda, a colony which was euphemistically referred to as a “Protectorate,” remained under British hegemonic rule for more than 70 years. This ended in October 1962 when the people of Uganda, after waging a protracted struggle against colonisation, gained independence.

The euphoria of independence breathed new hope for a better future for all Ugandans and a deep sense of patriotism in the new nation. This was succinctly captured in the wordings of the National Anthem in which we pledged our nation’s unbridled allegiance to God and also committed to protecting and upholding Ugandans’ freedoms.

Furthermore, we vowed to unite as a nation in spite of our diversity. We also promised to exploit our natural resources in the interest of our collective prosperity as a nation. And, with our neighbours, we swore to live in peace and harmony.

Indeed, the first few years of independence witnessed unprecedented development in the economy, social services, physical infrastructure and human capital. New roads were paved, new state-of-the-art hospitals were built, new schools and colleges were constructed, new industries and factories mushroomed, etc. In human capital development, local schools and colleges were equipped and staffed to teach and produce a competent and ethical workforce.

In addition, government awarded scholarships for studies abroad to a broad section of Ugandan students based on merit. It didn’t matter whether one was a Muganda, an Acholi, a Moslem or an Orthodox. When they completed their studies, these students felt a sense of national duty and ploughed back the knowledge acquired in the development of their country.



Hospitals were well equipped and staffed to attend to all Ugandans irrespective of their station in life. Graduates from the university, colleges or even secondary schools, got employed before their transcripts were out. But that was then. What is the state of our nation today – 59 years after independence?

Advertisement

We are a broken nation, with no morals to talk about. Our rulers openly blaspheme God by worshipping other gods. They steal public resources with reckless abandon. Service delivery and meritocracy are alien in our civil service.

Consequently, our public service is ailing and on sale. Key services such as health and education are only accessible to those who have amassed wealth through theft of public resources. The common man and woman wallow in abject poverty, with no access to medical care, education or justice. Unscrupulous regime functionaries blatantly abuse the rights of Ugandans and grab their property with impunity.

Our politics is polarising and exclusionist. Political parties do not have space to meaningfully engage with the NRM regime to chart a common direction for our country. The rule of law and constitutionalism, anchors of democratic governance, are ailing. The Constitution was expediently amended and key safeguards against authoritarian tendencies, removed.

Thus, the hope for a peaceful transition has diminished. The security forces are partisan, they abuse the civil liberties of the Opposition without remorse.

State institutions are incompetent, decadent and beholden to the whims of the presidency. The economy is limping with many businesses, local and foreign, shutting down. Young people, in thousands, are shipped abroad to slavery, owing to unspeakable unemployment. The majority of Ugandan citizens live from hand to mouth.

Their hopes in the promise of Uganda dissipated, their dreams shattered and spirits crushed. Therefore, 59 years after independence, I submit, it is not yet uhuru! Aluta Continua.

The writer is a politician, trainer and writer

[email protected]