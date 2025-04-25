Stolen sound, silent wallets: Why IP is Uganda’s missing music link

On this year’s World Intellectual Property Day, celebrated globally on April 26th, we tune into a theme that hits close to home: “IP and Music: Feel the Beat of IP.” It is a bold recognition of music not only as art, but as intellectual capital. In Uganda, where sound is woven into the fabric of our identity, this theme resonates deeply.

From Kadongo Kamu storytellers to Gen Z’s Afro-fusion icons, Uganda’s music is a living archive of culture, struggle, hope, and joy. Yet, the same artists who bring us these rich melodies often walk away with empty pockets. Why? Because we have not fully embraced Intellectual Property (IP) as the backbone of our creative economy. In truth, music is not just an art form, it is a business. But unlike other businesses, a musician’s product is intangible. That’s where IP becomes critical. It transforms a song from “just vibes” into a legal asset that can generate income, attract investment, and build a legacy. Copyright protects the lyrics, composition, and sound recordings.

Trademarks secure stage names, labels, and logos. Performer’s rights give artists control over how their live or recorded performances are used. With the right contracts and protections, even a one-minute viral chorus can fund a lifetime. Sadly, in Uganda, these protections remain underutilized. Most musicians do not know how to register their work or monitor how it's used. Many are trapped in unfair contracts or lose millions in digital plays they cannot trace. Our systems are slow, our enforcement weak, and our artists often fight alone. It’s not a lack of talent, it’s a lack of structure. To move forward, IP education must be mainstreamed. From talent shows to music academies, creators must be trained not only to perform, but to protect. Managers, DJs, producers, and even music bloggers should also understand the legal frameworks that govern content ownership and usage. Secondly, IP registration in Uganda is already online, thanks to innovations by the

Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB).

But the bigger challenge now lies beyond access, it’s about understanding. Many creatives don’t yet know how to use those rights to earn, license, or negotiate better deals. Accessibility is no longer just about digital availability, it’s about awareness, affordability, and empowerment. Uganda also lacks a functional royalty collection and tracking system that musicians can rely on. There is currently no centralized platform where artists can monitor when, where, and how often their songs are played, especially on local radio stations, in clubs, or by DJs at events. This means artists miss out on millions in uncollected royalties, and their work is used freely without compensation. The existing collecting societies need urgent reform, with better transparency, regular payouts, and digital systems that allow real-time tracking and reporting. Every time a song plays in a club, on a boda radio, or in a supermarket, the artist should earn something. That is not a luxury, it’s their legal right. We must also recognize music as capital.

A legally protected hit song can be used to secure funding. IP-backed financing would unlock doors for young, rural-based, and female artists who are often locked out of formal credit systems. Lastly, piracy and IP violations must be taken seriously. It is time to move beyond warnings. Stealing music, sharing it illegally, or using it for commercial gain without consent must carry legal consequences. We cannot build a music industry on exploitation. This World IP Day, let’s stop treating musicians like entertainers only and start recognizing them as entrepreneurs and innovators. Their studios are factories. Their lyrics are blueprints. Their beats are exportable products. When we protect their work, we protect jobs, culture, and national pride. So next time you sing along to a Ugandan track, remember: the real question is not just “who made this hit?” but “who owns it—and are they winning?”





Angela Basiima Tusiime is a Legal Associate (IP) at Kalibbala Ruta & Co. Advocates & Youth Advocate.





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;