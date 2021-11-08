Prime

Stop Covid-19 jab apartheid

Dr Penny Iutung Amor

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

Less than seven percent of the 1.3 billion people on the African continent have received even one dose.

The novel coronavirus has shown glaring flaws in the world’s collective ability to respond to infectious disease outbreaks, with none more evident than wealthy countries’ self-destructive unwillingness to cooperate on vaccine equity for the benefit of the entire global population.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.