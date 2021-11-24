Stop extrajudicial killings

“If you attack unarmed civilian(s), you are a terrorist” - President Museveni. Shockwaves and chaos yet again rocked Kampala following terror attacks. I send my sincere condolences to those who lost their loved ones in these horrific attacks.

This is not the time for the security apparatus to act unprofessionally and do the same exact thing as the terrorists that bombed Kampala. We should hold those responsible for our security to account for their actions before, during, and after the attacks.

In the fight against terrorism, we cannot eventually win by creating more terrorists sanitised and glorified by the powerful state public relations machinery.

Lt Gen David Morrison stated: “The standard you walk past is the standard you accept” Well we cannot afford to pass by the extrajudicial killings every time there is a terror attack. Many Muslim brothers and sisters, are even terrorised more and if they are a contact of a suspect, it does not make it any better.

Certainly, there were intelligence lapses that failed to prevent the attacks. Whereas we appreciate the response, the show of guns and all sorts of weaponry cannot be a solution.

Extrajudicial killings of the suspects is cowardly and diversionary. The reason why we have the police and the Judiciary is to avoid arbitrary killings or resorting to rudimentary means of killing unarmed civilians. These words relate to The Joint Anti Terrorism Taskforce (JATT) shooting to kill those suspected of being involved in the terror attacks and then pride about it in news conferences and on social media.

Some of us can not walk past this. We loathe these actions. Will they listen? That is entirely up to the security apparatus that prides itself in professionalism while acting unprofessionally.

The reasons and choice of words for the extrajudicial killings have always been, “He was taken out of action or resisting arrest”. This can no longer pass the test of time and it is an utter abuse of our intelligence. A person who is taken out of action means they have been injured and can not perform their usual duties. Killing is not taking a person out of action. Many are killed actually when arrests have been made and in the custody of the police.

Resisting an arrest? Is this unusual? An arrest to many means torture in police/CMI custody. What would be the natural instincts? Run from the criminal security apparatus. How do you make us believe that one suspect without any weapon can resist arrest with 20 plus officers in the operation that warrants a shoot to kill action? Is shooting proportional force to apprehending a person resisting an arrest?

But the world gets to be unfair in many ways. As J. Nozipo Maraire put it: “Until the lion learns how to write, every story will glorify the hunter.”

Unfortunately, the hunters are telling the story, spicing it up and employing people to tell it in different languages and at different intervals hence becoming the “truth” in the ears and eyes of the public. The lions are dead and deprived of the opportunity to tell their story.

Why shoot to kill if you believe the suspects have valuable information that can lead you to other terror cells? Why the shoot to disable? What are the orders on conducting such arrests in such sensitive operations?

Unfortunately, the world will never know if what they were accused of was true but they have been condemned to death by the security apparatus that acts in all capacities as the complainant, prosecutor, judge and jury. This is not any justice for the victims of the terror attacks.

While killing suspects in the short run might be good PR for the State security apparatus, It does not prevent other attacks from happening or justice to the victims and that of the now demised suspects.

“While the dead can not call out for justice, it is the duty of the living to do that for them”- Lois McMaster Bujold.

Do not shoot to kill suspects, but rather gather evidence and make proper arrests. We want to hear their defence in court. We are hungry for justice.

This must concern us all. In a country where impunity is the order of the day, you and I are potential terror suspects.