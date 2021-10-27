Stop insider trading to deter corruption 

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Insider trading can be best understood as a form of private corruption. Fighting this vice should be on top of the government agenda against corruption as it is one of the biggest problems affecting economic growth in Uganda.

Insider trading is a breach of public trust but also undermines rule of law, good governance as well as the delivery of quality of services to the citizens.



It involves the use of privileged information and knowledge that a public officer possesses as a result of his position in office to provide unfair advantage to another person/entity to obtain a benefit to trust.

It is illegal and improper to use official information for one’s advantage at the cost of the public. This is definite breach of the fiduciary duty. Undoubtedly, it is breaching an entrusted position for private gain. We must know that insider trading inflicts the exact hazards seen in public corruption. The economy cannot thrive with corruption.

The outright abuse of privileged information is witnessed often in government–private transactions. For instance, a procurement officer using official information to forward a contract to his family members is illegal. A Chief Executive Officer of a company directs/gets information of a company asset and the price points likely to be approved. Another example is a government employee acting upon the knowledge about a new regulation to be passed which will benefit a maize firm, goes ahead to buy the company shares before the regulation becomes public. It’s important to note that official information is institutional property. Trading on inside information is definitely pilfering property belonging to an institutional/government.

Of course, insider trading also amounts to illegal enrichment of the individual or public officer. It hinders realisation of economic rights, hinders national development and destroys the image of an institution.

Unless stopped, insider trading is a form of corruption with all the determinantal negative time repercussions. Misuse of official information for personal gain has greatly affected quality delivery of government services to citizens, gross denial of appropriate citizens to offer quality services, leads to inefficiency and ineffectiveness.

Specifically, there is need to eliminate all manifestation of potential, actual and perceived corruption in all sectors. They must place systems and controls to prevent, detect and punish acts of corruption, specifically misuse of official information for private gain. There should be no self-regarding gain to the individual or her relative, friends or acquaintances. Leaders in public offices must not use the entrusted position for self-regarding gain.

The potential drivers of insider trading among others include impunity, ignorance of the public about laws, economic and social pressures, moral degeneration and greed, public perception of “man eateth where he worketh”.

In order to stop inside trading , both private and public institutions must develop and adopt clear policies. An open staff commitment/declarations to fight insider trading must be endorsed by employees on recruitment. Also, there should be strengthening of the institutional technological capacity to prevent, detect and deter insider trading.

In addition, there should be regular training of employees especially those in the public sector on the hazards of corruption, adoption of strong risk management for violating this, and strict code of conduct.

A public officer ought to know that they are responsible for their actions and decisions in all government business transaction(s). It is hard to prove it in courts of law but the sanctions for the same ought to be tough as a form of deterrence.

Sadly, most public officers on apprehension can rarely admit they breached entrusted duty traded, misappropriated or stole inside information or illegally tipped someone in award of any contract in all sections.

The author, Ms Joyce Nalunga Birimumaaso is an advocate