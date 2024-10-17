Stop making examination environment intimidating

As the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) final exams continue, students, teachers, and parents alike are feeling the pressure.

For many students, especially those sitting for the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), this period can be overwhelming. Exams are often seen as a make-or-break moment, and the environment in which they are conducted can either help or hinder a student’s performance.

I recall my own experience of sitting for the PLE—an experience that was more intimidating than it needed to be. Our teachers instilled fear in us by telling us that the exam papers would be marked by computers, and if we made any mistake, whether by smudging the paper, crossing out answers, or rubbing something off, the computer would reject our exam entirely.

With this threat hanging over us, I entered the examination room gripped by anxiety. Instead of focusing on the content of the exam, my mind was preoccupied with avoiding the imaginary pitfalls that would lead to failure. Then came the invigilators, tiptoeing through the room and watching our every move, only adding to the suffocating tension.

On top of all this was the immense pressure from teachers and parents, who continuously reminded us of the importance of scoring Division One. Failure to meet this expectation was unthinkable.

Unfortunately, this kind of environment is still common today. Many students face an intimidating exam atmosphere that often causes them to freeze or develop what is commonly referred to as “examination fever.” They may forget what they have studied, and in extreme cases, some even fall ill from the stress. This should not be the case.

The examination environment needs to change. Instead of instilling fear, teachers and parents should focus on creating a supportive atmosphere that allows students to perform at their best. Fear is counterproductive. It is the responsibility of teachers and parents to ensure that exams are seen as an opportunity to demonstrate knowledge, not as a terrifying ordeal.

One of the first things that needs to be addressed is the elimination of scare tactics. This shift in perspective can significantly reduce the pressure students feel.

Parents, too, have a critical role to play. They should offer emotional support rather than placing unrealistic expectations on their children. Parents need to reassure their children that doing their best is what matters most. Emotional support from parents can boost a student’s confidence and reduce the anxiety that often accompanies exams.

The atmosphere on exam day should also be calm and welcoming. Invigilators, while maintaining the necessary rules and regulations, should avoid creating an environment that feels oppressive. Instead, invigilators can provide a few calming words or offer friendly reassurances that will help ease the nerves of students as they settle in for the exam.

Furthermore, teachers should take time before the exam to familiarise students with the process. Much of the fear surrounding exams stems from the unknown. Finally, it is important to instil a growth mindset in students. Exams are not the end of the world, and students should understand that they are part of a larger learning process.

Encouraging students to view exams as an opportunity for growth rather than a final judgment will help shift the focus from fear to curiosity and confidence. By emphasising effort and learning, we can help students see exams as a chance to showcase their knowledge and skills.