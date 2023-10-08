Stop mistreating former NRA Kadogos, they deserve recognition and respect

This communication is primarily based on good faith and serves as special appeal to Uganda in regards to the mistreatment, marginalisation and disrespecting the Kadogos (former National Resistance Army, or NRA, child soldiers).

I recently watched a video on YouTube of a former Kadogo crying out for help after allegedly being marginalised, and going for years without help.

How dare someone torture Sgt Gitta Musoke, a former Kadogo freedom fighter, simply because of exposing alleged corruption in the army in direct contravention of Article 5 of Universal Declaration of Human Rights?

Sgt Musoke is entitled to compensation as a result of serious injuries reportedly inflicted on him in accordance with Article 1(1), 2(1), 4(1) (2),5(1)(a)(b)(c),14(1) and 16(1) of the Convention against Torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

How dare you evict the families of freedom fighters from their God-given land and take it by force?

It is my humble duty as a concerned global citizen and human rights defender, who is passionate about fairness and happiness, to challenge unlawful and illegal acts such as discrimination, torture, negligence, segregation, tribalism and psychological torture pursuant to Article 1,2,19 and 29(1) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Our beloved parents, sisters and brothers went through hell during the 1981-1986 Bush War that brought President Museveni to power.

The President and his NRA comrades fought for democracy, justice, the rule of law, social services, human rights, and above all, against personal interest.

All Kadogos in Uganda and the world over deserve better protection and are entitled to health care, rehabilitation, mental health assistance, incapacity benefits, monthly financial support, permanent impairment payments, and pensions income support, among others.

I condemn our leaders, especially former NRA commanders now in positions of power and influence, for not standing up to protect the rights of Kadogos.

It is my humble submission that every Kadogo and veteran who captured Kampala in 1986, whether dead or alive, be awarded a special medal and given financial assistance as a token of appreciation and respect.

An urgent mechanism should be put in place for Sgt Musoke and others to meet President Museveni and senior presidential advisor Hadijah Namyaalo.