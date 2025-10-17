Stop teaching for exams, start teaching for life

Uganda’s education system still produces graduates who excel at exams but struggle with real-world problems.

Students can recite notes but often cannot innovate, communicate, or think critically. A system that rewards repetition over reflection limits national progress. It is time to shift from teaching for exams to teaching for life.

The Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC) aims to develop thinkers, problem-solvers, and innovators. Yet, years on, the reform remains misunderstood, underfunded, and inconsistently implemented.

Without change, Uganda risks missing a crucial opportunity to build the skilled workforce needed for Vision 2040. In today’s world, employers value skills like communication, teamwork, and innovation more than certificates.

Yet, the National Planning Authority (2022) reports that over 60 percent of Ugandan graduates lack essential job skills, fueling youth unemployment and low productivity.

Competence-based teaching offers a solution by focusing on practical skills, values, and adaptability. It is education for survival in a changing world—but its success is threatened by serious implementation challenges.

Teachers are the heartbeat of this reform but many lack the skills to deliver it effectively. Without ongoing training, many revert to traditional methods.

Continuous professional development must therefore be mandatory to help teachers become mentors of competence, not just conveyors of content.

Competence-based learning depends on practice and innovation, yet most schools lack essential resources; laboratories, ICT tools, and libraries.

In rural areas, “practical lessons” are often reduced to drawings on chalkboards. For real results, government and local authorities must invest in infrastructure, materials, and digital access.

National exams continue to reward memory over mastery. Learners cram notes instead of demonstrating understanding.

As long as Uneb maintains paper-based tests, teachers will keep “teaching to the exam.” Uganda must adopt a continuous, project-based assessment that measures creativity and practical skill.

Many parents and community leaders mistake competence-based education for “play” rather than real learning. When learners do projects or discussions, some fear they are wasting time.

The Ministry of Education should lead a strong communication campaign to explain the reform’s purpose and benefits, because community support is as vital as classroom practice.

Policymakers must view the Competence-Based Curriculum as a national investment, not just a classroom experiment, by funding teacher training, supporting continuous assessment, and monitoring implementation transparently.

Schools and universities should align teaching with core competencies such as communication, critical thinking, collaboration, and digital literacy.

Parents also play a crucial role by understanding that competence-based teaching enriches learning rather than replacing exams; real-life projects help children build confidence, responsibility, and problem-solving skills, far more valuable than rote memorization.

Finally, employers and the private sector must partner with schools to offer internships, mentorships, and innovation opportunities, ensuring education connects to industry and produces employable, creative graduates.

I believe that the success of this reform also depends on clear and consistent messaging. Competence-based education must be communicated strategically to transform policy into practice and curriculum into culture.

The Ministry should use media, community forums, and digital platforms to highlight successes, address misconceptions, and build nationwide ownership of the reform. If we teach children how to think, not just what to think, Uganda will not only catch up with the world but can help lead it.

Education reform requires steady, committed collaboration—not rushed policies. Uganda cannot achieve Vision 2040 with outdated, 1960s-style teaching. Competence-based education is not a foreign experiment; it is a lifeline for national progress.

The writer, Jimmy Okori, is a MBA student at Makerere University Business School.