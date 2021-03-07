Stop transactional politics; it  gives nothing but false hope

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Recently, Daily Monitor ran an article titled ‘Anite withdraws ambulance after election loss’. This received a lot of criticism from Ugandans online, with some calling her action inhumane. It is only reasonable that anyone should lash out at the minister because she is a public figure who is expected to act in an exemplary way.

However, this is not an isolated incident. More Members of Parliament (MPs) as well as previous MP hopefuls have withdrawn donations given to citizens after losing elections.

In 2015, Kapelebyong County MP Peter Eriaku withdrew construction materials that he had donated to a school, hoping to secure the NRM party primaries. In 2018, Mr Patrick Okumu-Ringa dismantled boreholes he had sunk after losing the Nebbi Municipality MP race. These are just some of the examples.



A recent article published by The Observer newspaper further reveals that Ms Sarah Babirye Kityo, the outgoing Central Region Youth MP, Mr Mubarak Munyagwa, the outgoing Kawempe South MP, and Mr Roland Mugume Kaginda, the outgoing Rukungiri Municipality MP, had also withdrawn donations after losing elections.

There is nothing that stops MPs from making donations. In fact, it is a good thing and it is encouraged for the good of the communities. World over, people make donations on a daily basis for causes they identify with.

Whereas there is no problem with it, tying this to being elected somewhat tantamounts to voter bribery. Even as the law stipulates that voter bribery occurs only after one is nominated, the MPs’ conduct shows they were bribing their electorate.

This also brings us to question the roles of MPs. It made me wonder why MPs should be buying ambulances in the first place, instead of allocating enough money in the Budget for the Ministry of Health to provide and sustain ambulance services.



Why should MPs be allowed to provide these and other project services for the electorate yet they can withdraw them should they not be elected?

I kept pondering on the repercussions of such inhumane actions on citizens, especially mothers who were depending on the ambulances to access better healthcare services.

While we applaud those who have made these available to citizens and have not withdrawn their donations even after they have lost elections, I urge those in the former category to desist from transactional politics.

Because the world is round; today you may withdraw your donation in anger, but you could come back tomorrow to ask the same electorate for their votes. And just like that, your chances get blocked.

When MPs donate these gifts to their constituencies, some put these assets in their individual names. So, is it really for the constituency? There must be a way citizens can regulate these to ensure that what is bought by the MP is for the people (with full ownership) such that even if the MP leaves, that asset remains and continues serving the citizens.

If you are donating, let it be for charity and not political reasons. It should come from your heart, such that you don’t have to withdraw it later because as faith teaches us, your reward is in heaven.

If you withdraw now, it means you have already taken your benefits and rewards. You must always think about the legacy you are leaving behind.

This is because some of these MPs, such as Ms Anite, are still young and can bounce back to Parliament, like we have seen in many cases.

Martina Angella is the communications and advocacy officer at Africa Leadership Institute

marthaangella12@gmail.com

