Stopping meals, uniforms fees is a blunder

In the past few years, Uganda has been treated to a cocktail of policies in the Education sector that don’t seem to address the real challenges in the sector and that often don’t match the reality of what our children go through to access education.

In a similar manner, President Museveni’s cabinet recently passed a resolution in which public schools were stopped from charging any money for uniform or meals. This policy doesn’t affect the first-class schools where the children of those ministers and other senior government officials’ study, it however targets the poor people whose schools are already underfunded.

Whereas we recognize that some schools have been charging exorbitant fees for meals and uniforms, government should have had deeper consultations with the key stakeholders who include parents, teachers and students in order to get a more acceptable and practical solution to the problem.

A one size fits all policy may not answer to the dynamic nature of these schools.

Some parents prefer to pay some fees while others prefer to bring beans and maize. Some pay in installments while others pay everything at once! That’s why schools should have been left to determine together with their parents.

This policy directive has many issues; first it will create classes within schools with some students bringing good meals and others not bringing anything at all.

The directive to stop students from paying for uniforms is also another ridiculous and overzealous decision that is informed by ignorance. The school is an organized institution which should be run as such, the management should be allowed to make policies that suit its needs, what the government directed is like telling citizens to stop paying taxes and let everyone provide services to himself!

Already the government has been against the act of sending learners away in UPE and USE schools because of lack of uniforms or any other fees, that means the schools will be forced to admit learners who have no uniforms, who ordinarily would have got them and paid later.

In this, while at school, there will be no difference between a student and a teacher while after school hours students especially girls will freely mix with the general public and can be easily defiled without anyone noticing.

The disaster we face as a country is that we have had a marathon of such policies that lack in logic; the salary discrimination between science teachers and Arts teachers, phasing out of PTC colleges countrywide and requiring primary teachers to have a degree, change of curriculum among others.

What is sad though is that all these changes and policy positions are going on when the Education Policy Review commission is still doing its work and the question remains, what’s the essence of making such policy changes mid-way a policy review process?

Why wouldn’t the government wait for the report and look at it comprehensively and make informed policy changes?

The earlier we align our policy positions based on research, the better for our country!

Francis Mwijukye is the MP for Buhweju