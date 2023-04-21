Story of blind men fighting over what an elephant looks like is about us

Wall!” “Snake!” “Spear!” “Carpet!” “Cow!” “Rope!”

Six blind men arguing over what an elephant looks like. Is it a strong dangerous gigantic creature that bulldozes everything in its way? But how, if it is also gentle enough to let people ride it?

When they finally got the chance to touch an elephant it didn’t help their confusion – because everyone touched a different part. The first one claimed an elephant is like a wall because it was flat, smooth and solid. The next argued that it was like a massive snake. He had touched its trunk. The third one wouldn’t have any of it. He had touched the tusk and was convinced that an elephant is like a huge spear.

The fourth man cut him mid-sentence wondering how a spear could be flat and flap like a carpet. Unbeknown to him, all he had touched was one of the elephant’s blanket-like ears. Before he could finish, the fifth man leaped to his feet shouting, “Nonsense! That is the largest cow ever created.” He had touched one of the elephant’s legs.

“What are you talking about?” The sixth man bellowed. “Large? Dangerous? Bunch of jokers!” Startled, the other men turned to him. “A rope. That’s all. Just a rope. An elephant is nothing more than just a rope.” The tail. That’s what had convinced him.

This is what happens when you have different touchpoints to an enormous problem. Everyone knows it exists but there is no agreement on what it is, how to define it or solve it. Sometimes, Uganda, for Ugandans, feels no different from that story of the six blind men trying to describe an elephant. Because what is this Uganda?!

This week, in a first-of-its-kind onslaught, cabinet ministers implicated in the theft of iron sheets started filling into police cells via courts to spend a couple of nights on remand. This being Uganda though, nobody should celebrate too soon or paint this as the long-awaited fight against the scourge of corruption which will no doubt make the epitaph of this government. This, their arraignment and bail could be it – and perhaps get dropped from their ministerial positions.

But as you might have seen, their constituents and supporters aren’t making much of this alleged case of theft from their most vulnerable and impoverished countrymen. They showed up at court and are up in arms, in defense of their leaders. You sense that they will get a hero’s welcome when this is over – and probably use it as the springboard for their re-election. After all, many of them took the iron sheets and passed them on to their communities. Basically, like reverse Robinhood – stealing from the poor to give to the poor.

Suppositions and outcomes notwithstanding this should have been such a big story. Perhaps the biggest story in recent times. The supporters likely wouldn’t have shown up if their leaders were facing charges for demonstrating against a poor healthcare system, dilapidated and underfunded schools, or bad roads. They would have been on their own.

Speaking of bad roads. The Mabaati story is unfolding simultaneously with an online campaign, #KampalaPotholeExhibition, which is protesting the dire state of city roads. It is unlikely that you will find a capital city with roads worse than Kampala’s – unless that country is a basket case – and it’s not clear if that is a description many people working for the government would be happy to own.

For so long, Kampala’s infrastructure and physical planning have been neglected to a level that’s incomprehensible. It’s like those in charge think of their city hall jobs as side gigs where the requirement is to think part-time. Conspicuously, many in and around the government seem preoccupied with worrying about what the lampooning is doing to the image of Uganda and how that will affect tourism. Uganda belongs to Ugandans, first and primarily.

Now, back to the blind men and the elephant. When we touch Uganda, what do we feel? How do we see ourselves? How do outsiders see us? The Indian version of that story ends with the ruler pointing out an important fact to the blind men.

“Each man touched only one part. Perhaps if you put the parts together, you will see the truth.” We experience the same Uganda together, but differently. But what’s the truth about Uganda? Are we able to go above the noise and confront the truth of what is going on, and deal with it?

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds.

@Rukwengye



