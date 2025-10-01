Strategic communication could decide 2026 polls

As the countdown to the 2026 General Election intensifies, Uganda’s political landscape is shifting from a battlefield of rallies to the theatre of narratives. The question is no longer just who has the best policies, but who can most effectively articulate them to capture the hearts and minds of the electorate. In the new political arena, I would like us to draw from the unlikely source of the Uganda Law Society presidential election. The surprise victory of the “legal rebel” Isaac Ssemakadde was not a fluke. It was a revelation of precision-targeted strategic communication.

His campaign, built on a defiant, action-oriented mantra of “Bang the table!”, did not just promise change; it demonstrated the change. This is an approach that every political party must study for them to be triumphant. Ssemakadde identified a clear market gap: a membership (the electorate) fatigued by the talk and hungry for tangible action. His famous phrase, “Bang the table!” was more than a slogan; it was a strategic positioning statement. It was memorable, actionable, and perfectly encapsulated his brand promise of assertive, uncompromising advocacy. His dress code was one that broke away from the traditional legal attire. His record of public interest litigation provided the credibility that backed his brand up.

As Uganda’s diverse political parties gear up for 2026, applying this strategic lens could be the difference between victory and defeat. The National Resistance Movement (NRM) over the past years has fronted the incumbent, whose strategy has historically been one of stability and continuity, communicated through a vast and structured network, “Steady progress.”

The challenge beyond 2026 will move beyond listing past achievements to crafting compelling, forward-looking narratives that resonate with the overwhelming young population. Their communication must strategically address the future opportunities, innovation and stability-making them feel inevitable and secure under the NRM umbrella. “Protecting the gains” is a well thought through slogan to drive the incumbent’s 2026 campaign. The Natonal Unity Platform (NUP), fronting itself as the primary Opposition force, bears a strength in its energetic base and powerful grassroots messaging, “Foot Soldier.”

NUP faces a strategic challenge to evolve from a protest movement vote, as depicted in the 2021 General Election to a government in waiting. This transformation requires a disciplined, policy-centric communication strategy that expands its appeal beyond its core supporters. NUP ought to leverage its digital savvy to move from mobilising outrage to inspiring hope with a clear, actionable plan for governance. The Forum for Democratic Cchange, Democratic Party, Peoples Front for Freedom , Alliance for National Transformation, among other parties, are at risk of fading into irrelevance amid the NRM-NUP polarisation. The strategic direction of these parties is to have an established strategic plan to communicate to their niche market.

The 2026 elections will not be won by the party that speaks the loudest but by one that speaks the clearest and most convincing truth to the right people. The party that understands that politics is no longer just about patronage and mobilisation but more about branding, positioning, and strategic communication.

Mr Derrick Matovu is a Masters of Business Admnistration student, Makerere Business School.

